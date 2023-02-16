Rhodes Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2023
Location: Faulkton, SD
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Sales Manager: Castle Rock Marketing
Averages:
58 yearling bulls $6,634
Comments
The Rhodes family held their annual Red Angus Bull Sale on Valentines Day at their ranch near Faulkton, SD. An excellent set of bulls were offered to a great crowd on hand. Congratulations on a very good sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS. Lot 1 $22,000, RREDS MR LETS ROLL 229, 2-23-23, son of BIEBER LETS ROLL B563 X AHF LAKOTA 837U, to York Creek Red Angus, Herman, NE and Snowshoe Cattle Co, Arthur NE.
Lot 29 $21,000, RREDS RENOVATION K248, 1-30-23, son of RREDS RENOVATION H0102 X RREDS TILLY H0125, to Semex Ontario Canada.
Lot 2 $21,000, RREDS BLUEPRINT K273, 2-15-23, son of RREDS BLUEPRINT H001 X RREDS PRIMROSEG954, to Cathy Stalcup, Gillette, WY
Lot 12 $16,000 RREDS TOWNSHIP K239, 1-27-23, son of RED U2 TOWNSHIP 17G X RREDS ENHANTRESS G955, to Cathy Stalcup, Gillette, WY
Lot 36 $11,000, RREDS PRESIDENT K220, 1-19-23, son of U2Q PRESIDENT 64H X RREDS LEAH E765, to Bruce Roseland, Seneca, SD
Lot 4 $10,250, RREDS BLUEPRINT K227, 1-22-23, son of RREDS BLUEPRINT H001 X RREDS PRIMROSE H026, to Jesse Weisbek, Herried, SD
Lot 13 $10,000, RREDS TOWNSHIP K242, 1-27-23, son of RED U2 TOWNSHIP 17G X RREDS ENHANTRESS E771, to Cathy Stalcup, Gillette, WY.