Richard Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale

Johnson Ranch, Reva, SD got a few Richard Angus bulls.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 9, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch, south of Belfield, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

103 Coming 2-Year-Old Angus Bulls – $5,726

196 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,197



Brandon and Emily Richard and their young family along with Brandon’s parents Byron and Kathy welcomed a great crowd to the ranch for their 10th annual production sale. Rugged 2-year-old performance bulls highlighted the day and sold very well to the crowd on hand. There were many brother groups of bulls, the result of their expanded ET/donor program. The commercial bred heifers were a sale highlight, all sired by Richard Angus bulls.



Lot 1 – $14,000, Richard Cowboy Kind 1175, April 15, 2021, HA Cowboy Kind 8157 x Sitz Logic Y46 to Heuchert Willow Creek Angus, Hensel, ND.



Lot 32 – $14,000, Richard Logo 1401, April 11, 2021, Sitz Logo 12964 x Connealy Judgment to Edgar Brothers, Rockham, SD.



Lot 64 – $12,500, Richard Everlast 1281, April 27, 2021, Mohnen Everlast 1006 x RB Tour Of Duty 177 to South Dakota buyer.



Lot 53 – $9,500, Richard Governor 1132, April 14, 2021, SAV Governor 6844 x Sitz Wisdom 481T to South Dakota buyer.



Lot 66 – $9,250, Richard Everlast 1211, Apr. 16, 2021, Mohnen Everlast 1006 x Mohnen 1093 to Tuffy Thompson, White Horse, SD.

Jeff Smeenk, Newell, SD pickup up several Richard Angus two year old bulls.

