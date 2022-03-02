Roberts Angus 19th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 27, 2022

Location: Bismarck Livestock Auction, Bismarck, ND

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

49 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,383

28 Open Yearling Angus commercial heifers – $1,264

Comments

Stacey and Darlene Roberts along with son-in-law and daughter Luke and Lindsey Baker hosted the 19th Annual Roberts Angus production sale on Feb. 27.

The Roberts philosophy is to produce bulls that will help their customers’ bottom line in the cattle industry. These bulls are bred and selected for calving ease, growth and gain. Thick set of bulls that will work for the rancher.

Top selling bull was lot 29, SDR Steller 1006, 3/8/21 son of Sitz Steller 726D x Prairie Pride Next Step 2036 to Brad Meckler, Center, ND for $9,000.

Lot 4, SDR Quarterback 1036, 3/9/21 son of SAV Quarterback 7933 x SDR Bismarck 6052 to Thomas Strobel, Denhoff, ND for $8,000.

Lot 31, SDR Blackhawk 1019, 3/5/21 son of Connealy Blackhawk 6198 x SAV Renown 3439 to Richard Solberg, Surrey, ND for $8,000.

Lot 38, SDR Blackhawk 1007, 3/14/21 son of Connealy Blackhawk 6198 x Mohnon Dynamite 1356 to Terry Strobel, Denhoff, ND for $7,750.

Lot 13, SDR America 1004, 3/11/21 son of SAV America 8018 x Freys Appearance 0075 to Gary Roerick, Rugby, ND for $7,250.

Big crowd on hand for the Roberts Angus sale.



Thiel Ranch, Almont, ND got several Roberts Angus bulls.

