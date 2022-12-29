Rock Lake Angus Annual Production Sale

Sale host Todd Platte introducing family, friends and neighbors at the annual Rock Lake Angus sale.

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Dec. 20, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch, south of Wheatland, WY

Auctioneer: Lander Nicodumus

Averages

8 Two Year old Angus bulls – $3,812

12 Yearling Two Year old Angus Bulls – $3,708

9 Bred Heifers – $2,094

16 Bred Cows – $1,525



After a week’s delay because of the winter weather, Todd Platte and family were able to hold their annual Rock Lake Angus production sale at the ranch south of Wheatland, Wyoming. A very nice set of functional bulls and fancy bred females were in the offering. The bulls had not been pushed and were in their every day working clothes and were very will accepted by the crowd that braved the wind to attend the sale.



Top bulls include:

Lot 21, RL Cowboy Up 2154, Feb. 5, 2021 son of HA Cowboy Up 5405 x HA Image Maker 0415 to Bob and Kate Harlan, Kaycee, WY for $6,750.



Lot 2, RL Cowboy Up 2266, Feb. , 2022 son of HA Cowboy Up 5405 x AAR Ten X 7008 SA to Lucas Moore, Torrington, WY at $5,250.



Lot 28, RL Republic 2172, Mar. 3, 2021 son of Stevenson Republic 90552 x AAR Ten X 7008 SA to Steve Paisley, Wheatland, WY for $5,000.

