Rohrichs Cutting Edge
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Jan. 22, 2022
Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
49 Red Angus Bulls – $3,633
21 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,971
Sale Highlights
Lot 40 at $8,000, KCER Merlin 109, Dob 3-3-2021, Reg 4502411, WFL Merlin 018A x NSFR Victoria G52 sold to Scott Mack, Karlsruhe, North Dakota.
Lot 9 at $6,000 CER SUPREME 0156, Dob 2-8-2020 Reg 4367147, Crump Supreme 7813 x CER Ms Country Quen, 7044, sold to Mike Thode, Pipestone, Minnesota.
Lot 10 at $5,750, CER Supreme 0352, Dob 3-29-2020, Reg 4367413, Crump Supreme 7813, x CER Ms Floress 422B, sold Tim Laible, Merna, Nebraska.
Lot 7 at $5,500, CER BEAST 0154, Dob 2-28-2020, Reg 4364325, Crump the Bast 5125, x RED WRAZ MIMI 115C, sold to Mike Thode, Pipestone, Minnesota.
