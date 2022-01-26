Rohrichs Cutting Edge

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 22, 2022

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

49 Red Angus Bulls – $3,633

21 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,971

Sale Highlights

Lot 40 at $8,000, KCER Merlin 109, Dob 3-3-2021, Reg 4502411, WFL Merlin 018A x NSFR Victoria G52 sold to Scott Mack, Karlsruhe, North Dakota.

Lot 9 at $6,000 CER SUPREME 0156, Dob 2-8-2020 Reg 4367147, Crump Supreme 7813 x CER Ms Country Quen, 7044, sold to Mike Thode, Pipestone, Minnesota.

Lot 10 at $5,750, CER Supreme 0352, Dob 3-29-2020, Reg 4367413, Crump Supreme 7813, x CER Ms Floress 422B, sold Tim Laible, Merna, Nebraska.

Lot 7 at $5,500, CER BEAST 0154, Dob 2-28-2020, Reg 4364325, Crump the Bast 5125, x RED WRAZ MIMI 115C, sold to Mike Thode, Pipestone, Minnesota.