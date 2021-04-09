Roster Charolais Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: April 2, 2021

Location: at Roster Feed Lot, Spencer, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

61 Bulls – $4,295

It was a great day for the Roster family and the entire crew. They appreciated the many friends and neighbors in the seats who bid on a powerful set of bulls.

Lot 6 at $8,750 MR MAXIMIZER 0061, DOB 3-23-2020, Keys Maximizer 6P x 1403, Sold to Julie Greenway, Mt Vernon, South Dakota.

Lot 1 at $8,500, MR STATESMAN 5043, Dob 3-1-2020, EC Statesman 5043 x 2132, sold to Trevor Jacobson Winfred, South Dakota.

Lot 3 at $8,500, MR MAXIMIZER 0126, DOB 3-11-2020, Keys Maximizer x 2103, sold to Julie Greenway.

Lot 5 at $7,500, MR STATESMAN 0106, Dob 3-8-2020, EC Statesman x 6156, sold to Edward Gruener.

Mike Roster with opening announcements, along with auctioneer Seth Weishaar.

