Roster Charolais Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: April 2, 2021
Location: at Roster Feed Lot, Spencer, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
61 Bulls – $4,295
It was a great day for the Roster family and the entire crew. They appreciated the many friends and neighbors in the seats who bid on a powerful set of bulls.
Lot 6 at $8,750 MR MAXIMIZER 0061, DOB 3-23-2020, Keys Maximizer 6P x 1403, Sold to Julie Greenway, Mt Vernon, South Dakota.
Lot 1 at $8,500, MR STATESMAN 5043, Dob 3-1-2020, EC Statesman 5043 x 2132, sold to Trevor Jacobson Winfred, South Dakota.
Lot 3 at $8,500, MR MAXIMIZER 0126, DOB 3-11-2020, Keys Maximizer x 2103, sold to Julie Greenway.
Lot 5 at $7,500, MR STATESMAN 0106, Dob 3-8-2020, EC Statesman x 6156, sold to Edward Gruener.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User