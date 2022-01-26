Rounds Angus 6th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 22, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Union Center, SD

Auctioneer: Kelly Spring

Averages:

23 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,070

It was a bit windy at the Rounds Angus Ranch for their 6th Annual Production Sale, but that didn’t seem to keep the crowd away. This is a smaller operation without a huge number of bulls, but they are very well supported by neighbors and repeat buyers. There were bulls from several sire groups, giving buyers a nice selection of both performance and calving ease bulls to choose from.

Top selling bull was lot 1003, Rounds Black Eagle 1003, 1/21 son of Granger Black Eagle 822 x S Chisum 6175 selling to Todd Goddard, Prairie City, SD for $8,000.

Lot 1008, Rounds Linebacker 1008, 2/21 son of TK Linebacker F672 x Pyramid 8186-1222 sold to Chris Husman, Kimball, SD for $7,000.

Lot 1047, Rounds Renown 1047, 2/21 son of SAV Renown 3439 x B Bar Bushwacker 987 to Alan Hodman, Union Center, SD for $6,750.

Lot 1024, Rounds Renown 1024, 2/21 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Pyramid 8186-1222 sold to Bob Young, Union Center, SD for $6,000.

Jerry Jensen, Union Center, SD got a Granger Black Eagle son at the Rounds Angus sale.

