 Rounds Angus | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Rounds Angus

Production Sale Reports Production-sale-reports |

Todd and Janelle Goddard from Prairie City, SD purchased several Rounds bulls.
Todd and Janelle Goddard from Prairie City, SD purchased several Rounds bulls.

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: Jan. 21, 2023

Location: At the ranch, Union Center, SD

Auctioneer: Kelly Spring

Averages:
31 yearling bulls $5,374


It was a cool clear day for the annual Rounds Angus sale, but things heated up inside after an excellent meal. A good crowd of buyers were on hand to view and purchase an outstanding set of yearling Angus bulls. 
Lot 13 Rounds Linebacker 2289 was the high selling bull $9,500 purchased by Charles Tennis, Vale, SD.
Lot 8 by TK Linebacker F672 out of RTS Blackbird 627 commanded a final bid of $9,000 from Todd and Janelle Goddard Prairie City, SD.
Lot 17 a Millars Duke 816 son out of a SAV Renown 3439 daughter brought $7,500 and went to Charles Tennis, of Vale, SD.

Jon Millar and Charles Tennis
Jon Millar and Charles Tennis
Todd and Janelle Goddard from Prairie City, SD purchased several Rounds bulls.
Todd and Janelle Goddard from Prairie City, SD purchased several Rounds bulls.

Production Sale Reports
See more