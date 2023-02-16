Todd and Janelle Goddard from Prairie City, SD purchased several Rounds bulls.

TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: Jan. 21, 2023



Location: At the ranch, Union Center, SD



Auctioneer: Kelly Spring



Averages:

31 yearling bulls $5,374





It was a cool clear day for the annual Rounds Angus sale, but things heated up inside after an excellent meal. A good crowd of buyers were on hand to view and purchase an outstanding set of yearling Angus bulls.

Lot 13 Rounds Linebacker 2289 was the high selling bull $9,500 purchased by Charles Tennis, Vale, SD.

Lot 8 by TK Linebacker F672 out of RTS Blackbird 627 commanded a final bid of $9,000 from Todd and Janelle Goddard Prairie City, SD.

Lot 17 a Millars Duke 816 son out of a SAV Renown 3439 daughter brought $7,500 and went to Charles Tennis, of Vale, SD.

Jon Millar and Charles Tennis

