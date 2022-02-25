Rousey SimAngus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2022

Location: North Platte, NE

Auctioneer: Kyle Schow

Average:

132 Yearling SimAngus Bulls – $5,806

Rousey SimAngus brought together a stellar set of black and red SimAngus bulls. Deep in quality they were. Congrats to the Rousey family on a terrific sale.

Lot 1 Sold for $10,500 Rousey 1092J, DOB: 01/28/2021; Homo BLK; (38 SM / 62 AN); SIRE: LD Capitalist 028; MGS: CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z.

Lot 18 Sold for $10,500 was Rousey 1014J, DOB: 01/17/2021; Homo BLK; (25 SM / 75 AN) . Sold to Brad Schluter, Wood Lake, NE.

Lot 9 Sold for $10,250 was Rousey 1115J, DOB: 02/01/2021; Homo BLK; (25 SM / 75 AN). Sold to Hanson Farms, Elsie, NE.

Lot 63 Sold for $10,000 was Rousey 1287J, DOB: 02/25/2021; Homo BLK; (50 SM / 50 AN); Sold to Mark Child, Cheyenne, WY.

Lot 119 Sold for $9,750 was Rousey 1108J, DOB: 01/31/2021; RED, (28 SM / 72 AN) . Sold to Scott Kreutzer, Loomis, NE.

Lot 115 Sold for $9,750 was ROUSEY 1048J, DOB: 01/25/2021; RED; (28 SM / 72 Red AN) Sold to Kent Coudeyas, Burchard, NE.

The pens stayed busy sale morning with people looking at the sale offering.

