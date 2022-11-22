Sale: Spickler Ranch North

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Nov. 16, 2022



Location: At the ranch near Glenfield ND



Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs



Averages:

122 coming 2-year-old bulls – $6,881

30 Reg. Bred Heifers – $4,175

108 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,275





It was a cool and blustery day outside but inside the Spickler Sale Arena things were more than warmed up. The Spicklers offered a tremendous set of coming 2-year-old Angus bulls and a powerful set of both registered and commercial bred heifers to a packed crowd of new and repeat customers. Congratulations on a great sale.

Lot 1 at $32,000, S ARCHITECT 1793, 3-26-21, #20089965, S ARCHITECT 9501 x S QUEEN ESSA 7895, Sold to Raven Angus/L-T Ranch

Lot 13 at $30,000, S ARCHITECT 1681, 3-21-21, #20089939, S ARCHITECT9501 x S SUE 8620, Sold to Regency Acres Lambert MT

Lot 37 at $17,500 S ARCHITECT 1823, 3-27-21, #20092151, S ARCHITECT 9510 x S Lady Ann WJS 7793

Sold to Brett Zenker Flasher ND; Lot Lot 3 at $17,000 S ARCHITECT 1506, 2-21-21, #20089919, S ARCHITECT 9501 x S JESTRA 9993, Sold to Steve Peterson Clay Center KS

Lot 7 at $16,500 S THRIVE 1577, 3-14-22, #20090098, S THRIVE JAS 5515 x S MAYFLOWER 4579, Sold to Gene Harris, Killdeer ND;

Female Lot 150 S QUEEN ESSA 1519, 3-8-21, #20111597, SAV POWERHOUSE 9165 x S QUEEN ESSA 2226, Sold to M Diamond Angus Glenrock WY;

Female Lot 151 at $7,500 S CHLOE 1534, 3-10-21, #20093319, S ARCHITECT 9501 x S CHLOE 205, Sold to Richard McKay Lewistown MT.

