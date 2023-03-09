Sandhill Red Angus
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: March 7, 2023
Location: Sidney Livestock Market Center, Sidney, MT
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
74 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $5,091
102 Red Angus Commercial three-year-old cows – $2,739
105 Red Angus Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,294
The Johnson family had a nice group of Red Angus bulls and females to offer at Sidney Livestock Market Center. The snow in Sidney, MT, didn’t seem to slow down the cattle buyers. Congratulations on a nice sale.
Top Bull Lot 4, 4/13/2022 SRJJ Kick-start 2189 son of DVO Right of First Refusal x RED YCLC Mama,s boy 556B for $25,000 to Dvorak Bros. Atkinson, NE.
Lot 2, 4/1/2022 SRJJ High Time 2121 son of SRJJ High Time 0024 x Crump Pacesetter 491 for $15,000 to Clear Bent Bars Inc. Leiter, WY.
Lot 9, 4/16/2022 SRJJ High Time 2199 son of SRJJ High Time 0024 x Jacobson Weight Out 6171 for $11,250 to Clear Bent Bars Inc. Leiter, WY.
Lot 3, 3/22/2022 SRJJ First Fuel 2041 son of DVO Right of First Refusal x Crump Runaway 3178 for $10,000 to Howe Red Angus Moose Jaw, SK, CA.
Lot 40, 3/16/2022 SRJJ King 2016 son of RED U2 Blue Collar 295E x RED T-K Cutting Edge 127D for $8,500 to Crump L&L Gillette, WY.