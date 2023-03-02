Sandhills Source Minert- Simonson Angus / Feller Ranch Co.
TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant
Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2023
Location” Minert- Simonson Sale Facility Dunning, NE
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins
Averages:
132 Yrlg. Bulls – $8,661
Minert- Simonson Angus and Feller Ranch brought together two greats sets of bulls at one sale facility. Which brought a very large crowd on hand to see the sale offering with a very good day weather wise made for a great day start to finish.
Top Bulls:
Lot 37 Simonson Coalition 942 Sired by U-2 Coalition 206C Sold for $31,000 to Artzen Angus – Hilger,MT & Nielsen Angus – Lynch, NE.
Lot 1 Simonson Panhandle 202 Sired by Marcys Panhandle 214-9 Sold for $18,000 to Todd Boettcher- Spencer, NE.
Lot 48 Simonson Coalition 982 Sired by U-2 Coalition 206C Sold for $16,000 to Kraye Angus – Mullen, NE.
Lot 58 Feller Power on K48 Sired by Barstow Power on Sold for $15,000 to MR Angus Ranch – Wheatland, WY.
Lot 4 Simonson Panhandle 1182 Sired by Marcys Panhandle 214-9 Sold for $15,000 to McGinn Ranch – Anselmo, NE.