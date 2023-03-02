 Sandhills Source Minert- Simonson Angus / Feller Ranch Co. | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Sandhills Source Minert- Simonson Angus / Feller Ranch Co.

Production Sale Reports Production-sale-reports |

Drew Feller talks about the bulls as the sale get underway.
Drew Feller talks about the bulls as the sale get underway.

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2023

Location” Minert- Simonson Sale Facility Dunning, NE

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:
132 Yrlg. Bulls – $8,661

Minert- Simonson Angus and Feller Ranch brought together two greats sets of bulls at one sale facility. Which brought a very large crowd on hand to see the sale offering with a very good day weather wise made for a great day start to finish.

Top Bulls:

Lot 37 Simonson Coalition 942 Sired by U-2 Coalition 206C Sold for $31,000 to Artzen Angus – Hilger,MT & Nielsen Angus – Lynch, NE.

Lot 1 Simonson Panhandle 202 Sired by Marcys Panhandle 214-9 Sold for $18,000 to Todd Boettcher- Spencer, NE.

Lot 48 Simonson Coalition 982 Sired by U-2 Coalition 206C Sold for $16,000 to Kraye Angus – Mullen, NE.

Lot 58 Feller Power on K48 Sired by Barstow Power on Sold for $15,000 to MR Angus Ranch – Wheatland, WY.

Lot 4 Simonson Panhandle 1182 Sired by Marcys Panhandle 214-9 Sold for $15,000 to McGinn Ranch – Anselmo, NE.

JW Simonson makes comments on the bulls as the sale gets started.
JW Simonson makes comments on the bulls as the sale gets started.
Drew Feller talks about the bulls as the sale get underway.
Drew Feller talks about the bulls as the sale get underway.
Production Sale Reports
See more