Sandhills Source Minert- Simonson Angus / Feller Ranch Co.

Drew Feller talks about the bulls as the sale get underway.

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2023



Location” Minert- Simonson Sale Facility Dunning, NE



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins



Averages:

132 Yrlg. Bulls – $8,661



Minert- Simonson Angus and Feller Ranch brought together two greats sets of bulls at one sale facility. Which brought a very large crowd on hand to see the sale offering with a very good day weather wise made for a great day start to finish.

Top Bulls:



Lot 37 Simonson Coalition 942 Sired by U-2 Coalition 206C Sold for $31,000 to Artzen Angus – Hilger,MT & Nielsen Angus – Lynch, NE.



Lot 1 Simonson Panhandle 202 Sired by Marcys Panhandle 214-9 Sold for $18,000 to Todd Boettcher- Spencer, NE.



Lot 48 Simonson Coalition 982 Sired by U-2 Coalition 206C Sold for $16,000 to Kraye Angus – Mullen, NE.



Lot 58 Feller Power on K48 Sired by Barstow Power on Sold for $15,000 to MR Angus Ranch – Wheatland, WY.



Lot 4 Simonson Panhandle 1182 Sired by Marcys Panhandle 214-9 Sold for $15,000 to McGinn Ranch – Anselmo, NE.

JW Simonson makes comments on the bulls as the sale gets started.

