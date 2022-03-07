Sandmeier Charolais 41st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 4, 2022

Location: At the ranch west of Bowdle, SD

Sale Manager: CK Sales + Marketing, Colt Keffer

Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

34 reg. Fall Charolais Bulls – $4,325

66 reg. Yearling Charolais Bulls – $3,704

93 reg. Two-year-old Charolais Bulls- $3,704

193 Total Bulls – $3,901

Many repeat buyers were once again gathered to bid on the outstanding bulls offered by the Sandmeier family. This sale offers three different age groups, but still the quality stays to the very end of the sale. The prices were very steady, with some higher selling lots in each class. Outside of the wind that day, this was a very good day for the Sandmeier family.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 107, fall: $11,750 to Denny Hulm, Meadow, South Dakota – KC Dakota Bob 7373 P x DCR Mr Buckle Assert Y222.

Lot 1, two-year-old: $8,000 to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota – BRCHE Kamikaze 8518 PLD ET.

Lot 22, two-year-old: $8,000 to Thomas Charolais, Raymondville, Texas – WCR Sir Notorious 872 P x SCR Sir Refresh 5017P.

Lot 109, fall: $7,750 to Justin Hinkley, Blunt, South Dakota – LT JJ Ledger 4606 P x WCR Gunslinger 2148 P.

Lot 152, yearling: $7,500 to Tim Gehring, McIntosh, South Dakota – SCR Sir Blue Print 8105P x Wells Hard as a Rock 2596.

Lot 150, yearling: $7,000 to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota – KC Dakota Bob 6261 P x LT Sundance 8097P.

Del Ochsner, Alpena, South Dakota, bought Lots 31 and 38.

