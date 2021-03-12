Sandmeier Charolais – Identifying and Offering Proven Genetics

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek and Dennis Ginkens

Date: Mar. 5, 2021

Location: At the ranch west of Bowdle, SD

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

36 reg. Fall Charolais Bulls – $4,194

50 reg. Yearling Charolais Bulls – $5,560

87 reg. Two-year-old Charolais Bulls – $4,402

173 Total Bulls – $4,693

Sandmeier Charolais, owned by Calvin and Mathew Sandmeier, hosted a big crowd of commercial cattlemen for their annual sale. They offer a large selection of big, stout, virgin two-year-old bulls, as well as an outstanding set of fall and yearling bulls.

The quality on this year’s sale ran very deep, with outstanding bulls in every pen. These bulls have lots of natural muscle and outstanding hair. Sandmeier Charolais is a good source for hybrid vigor which is evidenced by tenderness, genetic quality, and profit. The bulls were very sound, with excellent dispositions.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 9704, fall yearling: $16,500 to Kent and Sonia Aasby, Presho, South Dakota – WCR Sir Duke 750P x SCR Miss Ledger 6220P.

Lot 0036, yearling: $16,000 to Steve Thomas, Presho, South Dakota – DC/CRJ Tank E108 x SCR Miss Rock 6710P.

Lot 002, yearling: $12,000 to Steve Thomas, Presho, South Dakota – WCR County Line 3132P x WCR MS Firewater 356P.

Lot 9411, two-yr-old: $12,000 to Effertz Key Ranch, Velva, North Dakota – LT JJ Ledger 4606P x SCR Miss Tenacious 4050P.

Lot 9773, fall yearling: $11,500 to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota – Keys Mainstreet 197C ET x SCR Miss Rally 4533P.

Lot 0181, yearling: $11,000 to Terry Henderson, Lodgepole, South Dakota – KC Dakota Bob 6261 x SCR Miss Power 7126P.

Lot 0241, yearling: $11,000 to Terry Henderson, Lodgepole, South Dakota – LT JJ Ledger 4606P x SCR Miss Stampede 3141P.

Charlie Harpster, Brett Henderson, Terry Henderson, Kyle Henderson, and Cory Drevesky, Lodgepole, South Dakota.

