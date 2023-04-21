Schaack Ranch Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: April 19, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Wall, SD



Auctioneer:

Wyatt Schaack



Averages

23 Two Year Old and 18 Month old bulls avg. $6,152

78 Yearling bulls avg. $6,775





Excellent sale for Clay and Holly, Wyatt and Hannah and Wynn Schaack. The barn was full of people for the sale and the bulls were very impressive, on paper and in person. “Carcass” bulls with a “beef” bull look to them.



Top selling bull was lot 9, Schaack Play Maker 2327, 3/17/2022 son of VAR Play Maker 8582 x Deer Valley Patriot 3222 to Pat Maher, Timber Lake, SD and Wyatt Schaack Wall, SD for $29,000.



Lot 81, Schaack Emerald 1323, 9/14/2021 son of Connealy Emerald x BUBS Southern Charm AA31 to Kroskob Farms Angus, Ft. Morgan, CO for $9,500.



Lot 10, Schaack Play Maker 2321, 3/15/2022 son of VAR Play Maker 8582 x Deer Valley Patriot 3222 to Richard Papousek, Quinn, SD for $9,000.



Lot 92, Schaack Overload 1006, 3/1/2021 son of KW Overload 6223 x V A R Legend 5019 to Eisenbraun Cattle, Wall, SD for $8,500.



Lot 1, Schaack Clarity 2422, 2/17/2022 son of Connealy Clarity x V A R Legend 5019 to Ketelson & Beug Ranch, Sturgis, SD for $8,500.



Lot 55, Schaack Home Town 2437 x S A V Final Answer 0035 to Ketelson & Beug Ranch, Sturgis, SD for $8,500.



Clay Schaack with sons Wynn and Wyatt at the Schaack Ranch Bull Sale.

srschaack-Clay__Wynn__Wyatt







Bruce Brooks, Chase Briggs and Chad Hammerstrom at the Schaack Ranch sale.

srschaack-Brooks__Briggs__Hammerstrom





Ketelson and Beug Ranch, Sturgis, SD got a couple Schaack Ranch bulls.

SRSchaackKetelson_Beug



