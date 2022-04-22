Schaack Ranch Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 20, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Wall, SD

Auctioneer: Wyatt Schaack

Averages:

17 Older Angus Bulls – $5,647

66 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,102

1 Donor Cow at $16,000

Comments:

Beautiful, spring like sunny day with no wind for the Schaack Ranch as they held their Annual Production sale at the ranch just outside Wall, SD. The Schaack program is centered around the mother cow. They put a lot of emphasis on the cow and several of the bulls are out of elite donor cows to give buyers the option to select full brothers for their operation.

Lot 1, Schaack Home Run 1002, 2/24/21 son of GAR Home Town x Connealy KW 1664 Consensus to Wade Schaack, Clark, SD for $31,000.

Lot 30, Schaack Overlaod 1057, 3/15/2021 son of KW Overload 6223 x GAR New Design 5050 to Randy Clark, Wall, SD for $9,750.

Lot 37, Schaack Overload 1004, 3/12/2021 son of KW Overload 6223 x BUBS Southern Charm AA31 to Papousek Ranch, Quinn, SD for $9,000.

Lot 83, Schaack Blueprint 0384, 8/20/2020 son of Woodhill Blueprint x GAR Sure Fire to Papousek Ranch, Quinn, SD for $8,500.

Lot 82, Schaack Blueprint 0383, 8/1/2020 son of Woodhill Blueprint x GAR Sure Fire to Papousek Ranch, Quinn, SD for $8,000.

Lot 90, Schaack Southern Charm 0382, 8/21/2020 son of BUBS Southern Charm AA31 x GAR Sure Fire to Karch & Lissa Foley, Quinn, SD for $8,000.

This was the first time Schaack Ranch offered the opportunity to purchase interest in one of their top donor females. KW 4453 Patriot 6193 a 1/2016 daughter of Deer Valley Patriot 3222 x GAR Composure sold to Derek Thompson, Silver Lake, KS for $16,000 for half interest.

Clay Schaack with opening comments.



Jerry Bush, Ft. Pierre, SD, was back again for Schaack Ranch bulls.

