Schaff Angus Valley 120th Annual Production Sale

Tom Burke from the American Angus Hall of Fame gives the opening remarks.

TSLN Reps: Kelly Klein, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 11, 2023



Location: St. Anthony, ND



Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Ryan Dorran



Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame



Averages

397 Yearling Bulls $15,772, 207 Females $13,485





It was the 120th Production Sale for Schaff Angus Valley on Feb 11. SAV offered 604 Angus lots to a capacity crowd. Their were 28 different sire groups represented in the offering. It was a historic day with cattle selling all over the US and several other countries. Congratulations on a great sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 1 $250,000, SAV RISE N SHINE 2709, 1-14-22, son of SAV RENOVATION 6822 X SAV EMBLYNETTE 2369, to Southern Cattle Co Marianna FL.

Lot 11 $170,000, SAV REPUTATION 2214, 2-28-22, son of SAV RENOVATION 6822 X SAV MADAME PRIDE 9831, to Arrowsmith Red Angus Mills NE.

Lot 5 $160,000, SAV ROYAL FLUSH, 1-28-22, son of SAV RENOVATION 6822 X SAV EMBLYNETTE 2369, to Genex Shawano WI.

Lot 19 $150,000, SAV ROBUST 2551, 1-19-22, son of SAV RENOVATION 6822 X SAV MADAME PRIDE 3045, to Herbster Angus Falls City NE.

Lot 341 $100,000, SAV THROTTLE 2961, 12-29-21, son of SAV TERRITORY 7225 X SAV MADAME PRIDE 8375, to Voss Angus Farm Dexter IA.

Lot 2 $90,000, SAV RIP 2710, 1-14-22, son of SAV RENOVATION 6822 X SAV EMBLYNETTE 2369, to KT Ranches Kelonna BC CN.

Lot 258 $70,000 SAV BELIEVE 2954, 1-3-22, son of SAV BLOODLINE 9578 X SAV MADAME PRIDE 8375, to KT Ranch Kelonna BC CN.

Lot 49 $70,000, SAV CREDENTIAL 2223, 2-28-22, son of SAV CERTIFIED 0849 X SAV MADAME PRIDE 9962, to Santiago Debernardi Buenos Aires Argentina & Sanford Ranches Greenwood TX.

TOP SELLING OPEN HEIFERS

Lot 520 $375,000, SAV EMBLYNETTE 2725, 1-21-22, daughter of SAV RENOVATION 6822 X SAV EMBLYNETTE 2369, to KT Ranches Kelonna BC CN.

Lot 518 $100,000, SAV EMBLYNETTE 2708 1-14-22, daughter of SAV RENOVATION 6822 X SAV EMBLYNETTE 2369, to Ranch Covey Hill Havelock QC CN.

SAV Bulls on display prior to the sale.

