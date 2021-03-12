Schauer Angus 31st Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Mar. 8, 2021
Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co.
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
47 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,691
12 Two-yr-old Angus Bulls – $4,708
59 Total Angus Bulls – $4,695
Bryant Schauer, along with his partner and brother, Doug Schauer and his wife, Amie, hosted a nice crowd with many repeat buyers. Their ranch is east of Faith, just off Hwy 212.
This was a very uniform set of bulls from top to bottom. Every bull found a new home. Since I’ve been to every one of the Schauer sales, it is especially gratifying to me to see the progress that Doug and Bryant have made over the years.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 9: $8,000 to Mickey Simons, White Owl, South Dakota – TEX Playbook 5437 x Schauer Long Distance 463.
Lot 22: $8,000 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – SAV Circuit Breaker 7136 x Schauer Motive 30875.
Lot 24: $8,000 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – SAV Circuit Breaker 7136 x Schauer Cisco 203.
Lot 21: $7,500 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – SAV Circuit Breaker 7136 x Schauer Motive 294.
Lot 49: $7,500 to Terry Klein, Faith, South Dakota – Schauer Aviator 782 x Schauer Excitement 513.
Lot 17: $7,250 to Loren Ganje, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – SAV Raindance 6848 x Schauer Priority 456.
Lot 26 : $7,000 to Loren Ganje, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Schauer Effective 799.
