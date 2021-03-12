Schauer Angus 31st Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 8, 2021

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

47 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,691

12 Two-yr-old Angus Bulls – $4,708

59 Total Angus Bulls – $4,695

Bryant Schauer, along with his partner and brother, Doug Schauer and his wife, Amie, hosted a nice crowd with many repeat buyers. Their ranch is east of Faith, just off Hwy 212.

This was a very uniform set of bulls from top to bottom. Every bull found a new home. Since I’ve been to every one of the Schauer sales, it is especially gratifying to me to see the progress that Doug and Bryant have made over the years.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 9: $8,000 to Mickey Simons, White Owl, South Dakota – TEX Playbook 5437 x Schauer Long Distance 463.

Lot 22: $8,000 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – SAV Circuit Breaker 7136 x Schauer Motive 30875.

Lot 24: $8,000 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – SAV Circuit Breaker 7136 x Schauer Cisco 203.

Lot 21: $7,500 to Denny Topf, Charter Oak, Iowa – SAV Circuit Breaker 7136 x Schauer Motive 294.

Lot 49: $7,500 to Terry Klein, Faith, South Dakota – Schauer Aviator 782 x Schauer Excitement 513.

Lot 17: $7,250 to Loren Ganje, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – SAV Raindance 6848 x Schauer Priority 456.

Lot 26 : $7,000 to Loren Ganje, Eagle Butte, South Dakota – Deer Valley Growth Fund x Schauer Effective 799.

Ron Goldade, Timber Lake, South Dakota, bought Lot 55, with Bud Long, Timber Lake, South Dakota, who bought Lot 15.

