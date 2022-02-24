Schiefelbein Farms 31st Annual Bull and Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2022
Location: Schiefelbein Farms, Kimball, Minnesota
Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Ty Thompson
Averages:
335 Angus Bulls – $8,532
24 SimAngus Bulls – $8558
37 Registered Bred Heifers – $6,476
TOP SELLING BULLS:
Lot 1. $232,000, Schiefelbein GOAT 271, January 24, 2021, Schiefelbein Showman 338 x Baldridge 38 Special, TK Angus, Wood Lake, NE and Coles Bend Cattle, Smiths Grove, KY
Lot 117. $90,000, Schiefelbein Gable 311, January 24, 2021, Sitz Resilient 10208 x Schiefelbein Wham 686, Peak Dot Ranch, Wood Mountain, SK
Lot 4. $40,000, Schiefelbein Yellowstone 541, January 27, 2021, Schiefelbein Showman 338 x SAV Final Answer 0035, Carbon County Cattle, Williston, ND and Mydland Angus Joliet, MT.
Lot 102. $30,000, Schiefelbein Prime Time 111, January 21, 2021, GAR Home Town x Jindra Acclaim, Jordahl Cattle Co., West Fargo, ND.
Lot 5. $26,000, Schiefelbein Showbiz 151, January 22, 2021, Schiefelbein Showman 338 x Connealy Black Granite, Hinman Angus, Malta, MT.
TOP SELLING FEMALE:
Lot 366, $26,000, Frosty Elba Lizzy 5480, March 11, 2020, Schiefelbein Showman 338 x VAR Discovery 2240, sold bred to Schiefelbein Untouchable 70, Rick Beard, Granbury, TX.
