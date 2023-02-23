Schiefelbein Farms 32nd Annual Bull & Female Sale

Schiefelbein bulls on display prior to the sale.

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2023



Location: Kimball, MN



Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Ty Thompson



Sales Manager: Rance Long Inc.



Averages:

301 Yearling Angus Bulls – $9,054

36 Fall Angus Bulls – $11,000

48 Yearling Sim/Angus Bulls – $7,109

52 Bred Angus Heifers – $6,389



The Schiefelbein Family held their 32nd annual production sale Feb. 18 at the farm near Kimball MN. They sold 437 top quality lots to a packed room of customers. The Schiefelbeins buy back 30,000 calves from customers annually. This is a added attraction for using Schiefelbein genetics. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS

Lot 127, $86,000, SCHIEFELBEIN PONDEROSA 1122, 2-1-22, SCHIEFELBEIN son of CONNEALY BIG VALLEY X FROSTY ELBA LIZZY 480, to Peak Dot Ranch Wood Mountain SK CN.

Lot 1, $47,000, SCHIEFELBEIN UNREAL 242, 1-24-22, son of SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 70 X FROSTY ELBA 450, to Polzin Cattle Darwin MN.

Lot 98, $35,000, SCHIEFELBEIN TOP GUN 522, 1-27-22, son of VAR FIRE POWER X FROSY ELBA 4220, to Genex Shawano WI.

Lot 72 $21,000, SCHIEFELBEIN GRIDDY 942, 1-31-22, son of DB ICONIC G95 X FROSTY ELBA LIZZY 900, to Rogstad Farms Bismarck ND.

Lot 19 $20,000, SCHIEFELBEIN FULL HOUSE 1852, 2-12-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X FROSTY ELBA 2359, to Joe Wagner Brandon MN.

Lot 4 $19,000, SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 1092, 2-1-22, son of SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 70 X FROSTY ELBA 776, to Mike Peavy Plainville KS.

Lot 111 $19,000, SCHIEFELBEIN MADDEN 42, 1-19-22, son of POSS RAWHIDE X FROSTY ELBA LIZZY 5489, to Joe Wagner Brandon MN.

Lot 182 $18,500, SCHIEFELBEIN ROLL ON 9791, 9-20-21, son of SCHIEFELBEIN SHOWMAN 338 X FROSTY ELBA 198, to Joe Wagner Brandon MN.

TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS Lot 387 $46,000, FROSTY ELBA 4301, 3-2-21, daughter of SCHIEFELBEIN SHOWMAN 338 X FROSTY ELBA 386, to Herbster Angus Farm Fall City NE.

Lot 388 $28,000, FROSTY ELBA 141, 1-22-21, daughter of SCHIEFELBEIN SHOWMAN 338 X FROST ELBA 198, to Ranch Covey Hill QC CN.

The Entzes from Golden Valley ND purchased Schiefelbein bulls.

A full house at Schiefelbein Angus.

Schiefelbein bulls on display prior to the sale.

Craig and Ashley Kohls from Hutchinson MN picked up another Schiefelbein bull and also participate in the buy-back program.

