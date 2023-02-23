Schiefelbein Farms 32nd Annual Bull & Female Sale
TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein
Date of Sale: Feb. 18, 2023
Location: Kimball, MN
Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Ty Thompson
Sales Manager: Rance Long Inc.
Averages:
301 Yearling Angus Bulls – $9,054
36 Fall Angus Bulls – $11,000
48 Yearling Sim/Angus Bulls – $7,109
52 Bred Angus Heifers – $6,389
The Schiefelbein Family held their 32nd annual production sale Feb. 18 at the farm near Kimball MN. They sold 437 top quality lots to a packed room of customers. The Schiefelbeins buy back 30,000 calves from customers annually. This is a added attraction for using Schiefelbein genetics. Congratulations on a tremendous sale.
TOP SELLING BULLS
Lot 127, $86,000, SCHIEFELBEIN PONDEROSA 1122, 2-1-22, SCHIEFELBEIN son of CONNEALY BIG VALLEY X FROSTY ELBA LIZZY 480, to Peak Dot Ranch Wood Mountain SK CN.
Lot 1, $47,000, SCHIEFELBEIN UNREAL 242, 1-24-22, son of SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 70 X FROSTY ELBA 450, to Polzin Cattle Darwin MN.
Lot 98, $35,000, SCHIEFELBEIN TOP GUN 522, 1-27-22, son of VAR FIRE POWER X FROSY ELBA 4220, to Genex Shawano WI.
Lot 72 $21,000, SCHIEFELBEIN GRIDDY 942, 1-31-22, son of DB ICONIC G95 X FROSTY ELBA LIZZY 900, to Rogstad Farms Bismarck ND.
Lot 19 $20,000, SCHIEFELBEIN FULL HOUSE 1852, 2-12-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X FROSTY ELBA 2359, to Joe Wagner Brandon MN.
Lot 4 $19,000, SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 1092, 2-1-22, son of SCHIEFELBEIN UNTOUCHABLE 70 X FROSTY ELBA 776, to Mike Peavy Plainville KS.
Lot 111 $19,000, SCHIEFELBEIN MADDEN 42, 1-19-22, son of POSS RAWHIDE X FROSTY ELBA LIZZY 5489, to Joe Wagner Brandon MN.
Lot 182 $18,500, SCHIEFELBEIN ROLL ON 9791, 9-20-21, son of SCHIEFELBEIN SHOWMAN 338 X FROSTY ELBA 198, to Joe Wagner Brandon MN.
TOP SELLING BRED HEIFERS Lot 387 $46,000, FROSTY ELBA 4301, 3-2-21, daughter of SCHIEFELBEIN SHOWMAN 338 X FROSTY ELBA 386, to Herbster Angus Farm Fall City NE.
Lot 388 $28,000, FROSTY ELBA 141, 1-22-21, daughter of SCHIEFELBEIN SHOWMAN 338 X FROST ELBA 198, to Ranch Covey Hill QC CN.