Schuler Red Angus 41st Red Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: March 23, 2023



Location: Bridgeport, NE



Auctioneer: Lex Madden



Sales Manager: Greg Comstock



Averages:

117 Red Angus Yearling Bulls averaged: $6,013

32 Schuler Red Composite Yearling Bulls averaged: $4,844

149 total yearling bulls averaged: $5,762



A beautiful sale day belied the incredible winter weather that Schulers and the neighboring ranchers had endured since before Christmas.



The winter weather put the Schulers’ mantra of “Get the Cow Right First” to the test, but dozens of two-year-old pairs greeted salegoers as they drove onto the ranch sale day, demonstrating the program’s maternal prowess. Ninety percent of the bulls were A.I. sired. Schuler Red Angus has led the Red Angus breed in carcass data collection since 1991.

Producers from Nebraska and surrounding states as well as Oklahoma, Oregon, and Florida competed for both Red Angus and Schuler Red Composites.

High selling Red Angus bulls included:

SCHULER LEGIT-K912, Lot 20, a son of deceased marbling legend, 5L Genuine 1603-195C brought $18,000 for one half interest and full possession, going to Pehrson Red Angus of Laurel, NE. “Legit” turned a 72 lb. birth weight into ratios of 110 weaning, 109 yearling, 109 IMF and 104 REA.



SCHULER VERITABLE-K913 sold as Lot 2 going to Blew Partnership of Pretty Prairie, KS at $15,000 for one half interest and full possession. Another son of 5L Genuine 1603-195C that spread a best 2% calving ease EPD to heaviest 8% carcass weight with a 175 IMF ratio and a Top 1% Marbling EPD.



SCHULER RETAIL CUT-K951, Lot 12, was selected by long-time customer, Kenansville Cattle Company of Kenansville, FL for $12,000. This son of WFL Retail Cut F8107 combined an 18 CED to 118 yearling weight spread with a 165 IMF ratio. His dam is a three-year-old daughter of Schuler Confidence C810, who was the high-selling bull in the 2015 Schuler Red Angus sale.



The Schuler Red Composite offering featured several bulls that ranked in the top 1% for GridMaster, Ribeye Area (REA) and Yield Grade (YG). In fact, the entire Schuler Red Sale offering averaged in the top 4% for YG and Top 5% for REA. Buyers were able to select between uniform sire groups that varied from ½ to 7/8 Red Angus genetics presented in a polled, solid red package with guaranteed docility.



Three Schuler Red Composite bulls tied for high-selling honors at $8,000 each. They were Lots 136, 139, and 142 going to repeat customers: Deb Wacker, CO, Brian Wilson, NE, and Jon Montgomery, NE respectively.







David Schuler makes comments on the block.

srschulersaleblock322





A sunny sale morning made for a great morning to view the sale offering.

srschulerbulls



