Schuler Red Angus

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: March 25, 2021

Location: Bridgeport, NE

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

120 Red Angus Bulls – $6,050

32 Schuler Red Composite Bulls – $4,775

High selling Red Angus bulls included:

Schuler Benefactor H240, Lot 5 was the high selling Red Angus bull to Koester Red Angus, ND. This low birthweight son of Schuler Top Hand D911 posted a top 1% ADG and brought $18,500 for one half semen interest and full possession.

Schuler Ranch Maker H257, Lot 2 sold to 5L Red Angus, MT. This exceptionally thick and high ADG son of Schuler Ranch Hand F606 brought $18,000 for one half semen interest and full possession.

Schuler Benchmark 0313, Lot 1 sold to Wedel Beef Genetics, KS. Another low birthweight and top 1% ADG son of Schuler Ranch Hand F606 brought $16,000 for one half semen interest and full possession.

Schuler Prophet 0361, Lot 6 sold to Whit Warner, OK. An outstanding Profit Maker x Endurance combination with an 18 CED to 117 YW spread and exceptional ratios for ADG, IMF and REA. He brought $15,500 for one half semen interest and full possession.

High selling Schuler Red Composite bulls included:

Schuler Red 44 Rarity H533, Lot 134 sold to Lone Rock Ranch, KS. This bull expressed an unique combination of superior calving ease, gain, and grade with top 1% EPDs for REA and YG. He sold for $9,000 for one half semen interest and full possession.

Several top Schuler Red bulls brought $8,000 including Schuler Red 62 Red Nitro H539, Lot 131 to Broken Heart Ranch, NE, Schuler Red 71 Tribute H006, Lot 132 to Bryan Wilson, NE, Schuler Red 44 Unique H541, Lot 135 and Schuler Red 62 Amped H514, Lot 139 both to Kenansville Cattle Company, FL.