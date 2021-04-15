Sellman Ranch Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 9, 2021

Location: Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, NE

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

106 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,492

16 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $7,125

8 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $4,750

3 Yearling Hybrid Simmental Bulls – $4,750

There was a full house of prospective buyers, neighbors and friends at Crawford Livestock Market for the Sellman Ranch Annual Production bull sale. This was a very uniform set of bulls in the sale. The Sellman family brought a very uniform set of bulls to town for the sale. Bulls with muscle shape, excellent carcass qualities and EPDs. Bulls with a future that will make improvements in your calf crop.

Top Selling lots include:

Lot 41, SR Accomplishment 0203, 3/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x Connealy Mentor 4199-939 to Bruce Murdoch, Hot Springs, SD for $16,500.

Lot 136, SR Colonel 9146, 2/19 son of Baldridge Colonel x Connealy Mentor 4199-939 to Jim Skavdahl, Marsland, NE for $14,500.

Lot 137, SR Crossfire 9168, 3/19 son of EXEC Mr. Crossfire 6P01 x S.Point Hoover Dam Z060 to Kyle Dougherty, Alliance, NE for $10,000.

Lot 129, SR Fate 9073, 2/19 son of SydGen Fate 2800 x Sitz Upward 307R to TJ Manning, Marsland, NE for $9,500.

Lot 34, SR Accomplishment 0018, 2/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x JMB Traction 292 to Rod Nelson, Lusk, WY at $8,750.

There was a huge crowd on hand for the Sellman Ranch Annual Sale.



Boone Huffman, Chadron, NE selected several Sellman Ranch bulls.



Bruce Murdoch, Hot Springs, SD got the top selling Sellman Ranch bull.

