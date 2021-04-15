Sellman Ranch Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 9, 2021
Location: Crawford Livestock Market, Crawford, NE
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Averages:
106 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,492
16 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $7,125
8 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $4,750
3 Yearling Hybrid Simmental Bulls – $4,750
There was a full house of prospective buyers, neighbors and friends at Crawford Livestock Market for the Sellman Ranch Annual Production bull sale. This was a very uniform set of bulls in the sale. The Sellman family brought a very uniform set of bulls to town for the sale. Bulls with muscle shape, excellent carcass qualities and EPDs. Bulls with a future that will make improvements in your calf crop.
Top Selling lots include:
Lot 41, SR Accomplishment 0203, 3/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x Connealy Mentor 4199-939 to Bruce Murdoch, Hot Springs, SD for $16,500.
Lot 136, SR Colonel 9146, 2/19 son of Baldridge Colonel x Connealy Mentor 4199-939 to Jim Skavdahl, Marsland, NE for $14,500.
Lot 137, SR Crossfire 9168, 3/19 son of EXEC Mr. Crossfire 6P01 x S.Point Hoover Dam Z060 to Kyle Dougherty, Alliance, NE for $10,000.
Lot 129, SR Fate 9073, 2/19 son of SydGen Fate 2800 x Sitz Upward 307R to TJ Manning, Marsland, NE for $9,500.
Lot 34, SR Accomplishment 0018, 2/20 son of Sitz Accomplishment 720F x JMB Traction 292 to Rod Nelson, Lusk, WY at $8,750.
