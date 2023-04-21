Sellman Ranch Annual Production Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: April 14, 2023



Location: Crawford Livestock Market- Crawford, NE



Auctioneer: Greg Goggins



Averages:



138 Angus Bulls Avg: $6,540

5 Hereford Bulls Avg: $5,000



For Sellman Ranch Annual Bull Sale the morning was a bit snowy and rainy from time to time. It made for a packed house inside and folks still made their way in the pens to view the bulls outside. The quality of the sale offering was deep from the Angus to the Herefords.

Top Bulls:



Lot 48 SR Three Rivers 2087 BD: 02/20/22 Sired by Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 Sold for $17,500 to Vermillion Ranch – Billings, MT



Lot 3 SR Crossfire 2028 BD: 02/04/22 Sired by EXEC Mr Crossfire 6P01 Sold for $12,500 to Mark Child – Cheyenne, WY



Lot 53 SR Three Rivers 2101 BD: 02/23/22 Sired by Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 Sold for $11,000 to Darby and Autumn Jesperson – Hemingford, NE



Lot 1 SR Crossfire 2003 BD: 01/18/22 Sired by EXEC Mr Crossfire 6P01 Sold for $11,000 to Darby and Autumn Jesperson – Hemingford, NE



Lot 50 SR Three Rivers 2090 BD: 02/21/22 Sired by Ellingson Three Rivers 8062 Sold for $10,500 to TJ Manning – Marsland, NE



Lot 77 SR Ashland 2012 Sired by G A R Ashland Sold for $10,500 to Dan Turek – Hemingford, NE



Adam Sellman makes comments as the sale gets going.

srsellman



