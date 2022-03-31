Sinclair Cattle Company Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages: 93 Angus Bulls avg. $3,876

This Sinclair Cattle Company herd goes back to the N Bar genetics, which has been one of the top maternal herds of Angus cattle in America. A good crowd was on hand to evaluate these quality bulls. Many AI sires were represented, including KG Justified, Connealy Gary, and Connealy Spur. Reisig Longmire and Emulation sires enhance the genetics of this program and have resulted in heavier weaning weights.

Top Selling Angus Bulls:

Lot 28: $23,000 to Jason Willis, Colt Neck, New Jersey – Rito N Bar x Emulation N Bar 5522#

Lot 35: $10,000 to Steve Mowry, Presho, South Dakota – Sinclair X-Plus 8XX3 x Sinclair Timeless 8BA4#

Lot 65: $8,250 to L & M Farms, Cambridge, Nebraska – Sinclair Cloud Peak 504 x Sinclair Patriarch 3B47

Lot 7: $7,500 to Gerstell Farms, Keyser, West Virginia – Connealy Gary x Sinclair Emulation TNT 27F3

Lot 8: $7,000 to Trey Young, Dupree, South Dakota – Connealy Gary x Sinclair Emperor 0XT1

Lot 31: $6,750 to L & M Farms, Cambridge, Nebraska – BT Right Time 24J

x Sinclair Emulation XXP#

First time at the Sinclair Auction, Justin Posey, Gray Weber, and Josh Wisniewski from Dietrich, Idaho, bid on several bulls.

