Sinclair Cattle Company, Inc. Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 25, 2023
Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, WY
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
115 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,664
60 Yearling Commercial open heifers – $1,741
The weather the night before the Sinclair Cattle Company sale may have kept some locals home, but the airwaves and phones helped to make for a very successful sale.
Very nice set of moderate framed, easy fleshing bulls. This was to top cut from over 250 bulls weaned last fall. They passed the strict culling process for fertility, soundness and genetic merit.
Top selling bull was lot 38, Sinclair Black Iron K502, 2/6/2022 son of Sinclair Exactly 4U2 x N Bar Emulation EXT A1747 to Ma & Pa Angus, Presho, SD, for $13,500.
Lot 1, Sinclair Justified K555, 2/16/2022 son of KG Justified 3023 x N Bar Emulation EXT to Nathan Palm, Estelline, SD, for $9,000.
Lot 5, Sinclair Justified K011, 2/22/2022 son of KG Justified 3023 x N Bar Prime Time D806 to Keller Cattle Corp., Tremonton, UT, for $7,500.
Lot 45, Sinclair X-Plus K611, 2/26/2022 son of Sinclair Emulation XXP x Sinclair Entrepreneur 8R101 to Cook Angus, Miles City, MT, for $7,500.
Lot 99, Sinclair Emulation K324, 3/6/2022 son of Sinclair Exquisite 9X6 x Sinclair Timeless 8BA4 to Risse UV Angus, Vetal, SD, for $7,500.