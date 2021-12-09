SITZ Angus ‘The Maternal Prefix’ 56th Annual Fall Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Dec. 2, 2021

Location: At the Ranch-Harrison, Montana

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins

Averages:

382 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $9,540

362 Commercial Bred Heifers – $4,453

SITZ Angus “The Maternal Prefix” hosted the 56th Annual Fall Bull and Female Sale, December 2, 2021, At the ranch near Harrison, Montana. Sitz Angus, one of the most widely recognized names in the breed, has a long reputation of raising profitable, efficient cattle that last. Congratulations to Jim, Bob, and families on a great sale!

Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 4 at $120,000, SITZ VIRTUE 11710, DOB 2/4/20, SITZ ACCOMPLISHMENT 720F x SITZ LOGO 12964, Sold to Harper Cattle, Arlington, Texas.

Lot 3 at $115,000, SITZ PRODIGY 12000, DOB 1/31/20, SITZ ACCOMPLISHMENT 720F x SPRING COVE PAYGRADE 5064, Sold to Alta Genetics, Watertown, Wisconsin.

Lot 34 at $67,500, SITZ STELLAR 12060, DOB 1/30/20, SITZ STELLAR 726D x SITZ LOGO 12964, Sold to Harper Cattle, Arlington, Texas.

Lot 1 at $62,000, SITZ STELLAR 12390, DOB 1/25/20, SITZ STELLAR 726D x SITZ UP TREND 2049, Sold to Harper Cattle, Arlington, Texas.

LOT 5 at $42,500, SITZ EXCLUSIVE, DOB 2/14/20, MUSGRAVE 316 EXCLUSIVE x SITZ BULL DURHAM 10308, Sold to Genex Beef Shawano, Wisconsin.

Lot 32 at $37,500, SITZ ACCOMPLISHMENT 11960, DOB 1/31/20, SITZ ACCOMPLISHMENT 720F x SITZINVASION 574D, Sold to Harper Cattle, Arlington, Texas.

Lot 128 at $35,000, SITZ ACCOMPLISHMENT 12220, DOB 1/28/20, SITZ ACCOMPLISHMENT 720F x KOUPALS B&B ATLAS 4061, Sold to Bar JV Angus, Fairview, Montana.

Lot 175 at $35,000, SITZ STELLAR 8880, DOB 3/3/20, SITZ STELLAR 726D x SITZ IN FOUCUS 9678, Sold to Harper Cattle, Arlington, Texas.

Lot 178 at $35,000, SITZ STELLAR 11060, DOB 2/16/20, SITZ STELLAR 726D x SITZ IN FOCUS 9678, Sold to Harper Cattle, Arlington, Texas.

Lot 122 at $34,000, SITZ RLS LOGO 10660, DOB 2/19/20, SITZ LOGO 12964 x SITZ RAINMAKER 11274, Sold to 9 peaks Angus, Oregon.

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$4,800 x 40 Head

$4,600 x 31 Head

$4,500 x 170 Head