Sletten Angus 34th Annual Angus Sale
Date: Feb. 14, 2022
Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
Consultant: Glenn Davis
TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek
Averages:
73 registered yearling Angus Bulls avg. $5,849
17 registered yearling Angus Heifers avg. $2,824
12 commercial Angus Heifers avg. $1,300, selling to Dan and Colleen Nelson, Meadow, South Dakota
John, Tami, and Jessica Sletten hosted a big crowd of cattlemen for their annual production sale held at Faith Livestock. Their ranch is south of Faith. This sale featured 25 sons of the carcass sire, GAR Home Town. Many repeat buyers were in attendance, as these cattle just keep improving. These stout bulls are genetically sound with balance and power.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 4: $57,000 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hartford, California – G A R Home Town x Basin Payweight 1682
Lot 39: $15,500 to Lutz Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – KR Incredible 9119 x Connealy Consensus 7229
Lot 34: $14,500 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – KR Incredible 8205 x KG Alliance 1193
Lot 2: $12,500 to Mitchell Angus, Kadoka, South Dakota – G A R Home Town x Connealy Consensus 7229
Top Selling Angus Heifers:
Lot 82: $9,000 to Todd Wildholm, Elko, Indiana – G A R Home Town x Panther Cr Incredible 6704
Lot 83: $7,500 to Todd Wildholm, Elko, Indiana – G A R Home Town x SydGen Enhance
