Sletten Angus 35th Annual Angus Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Feb. 13, 2023
Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co., Faith, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota
Sale Consultants: Gary Wall, Glenn Davis, and Brook Hershey
Averages:
80 registered yearling Angus Bulls ave. $6,109
32 open Angus Heifers ave. $1,554
John, Tami, and Jessica Sletten raise these bulls at their ranch just a few miles south of Faith. Since profitability is important for all bull buyers, these genetics offer performance, calving ease, and outstanding carcass numbers.
Fellow cattlemen are invited to drop by the ranch throughout the year to get a look at the next crop of cattle, and to evaluate and make plans for how these genetics will fit into many cattle herds.
Top Selling Angus Bulls:
Lot 31: $38,000 to Ben Lawson, Rocklin, California – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Angus Hill Steadfast 854B
Lot 7: $14,000 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Crawford Guarantee 9137 x Baldridge Bronc
Lot 1: $12,750 to Mitchell Ranch, Kadoka, South Dakota – Crawford Guarantee 9137 x MW DNAmite
Lot 5: $11,500 to Buck Ward, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Crawford Guarantee 9137 x Kramers Apollo 317
Lot 2: $10,000 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Crawford Guarantee 9137 x MW DNAmite
Lot 37: $10,000 to Lutz Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x SF Speedway A187
Lot 79: $10,000 to Gaaskjolen Ranch, Meadow, South Dakota – KR Incredible 9119 x Connealy Consensus 7229