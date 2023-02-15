Sletten Angus 35th  Annual Angus Sale

J. T. and Jami Moon, Creighton, South Dakota, liked the looks of these bulls.

J. T. and Jami Moon, Creighton, South Dakota, liked the looks of these bulls.

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 13, 2023

Location: Faith Livestock Commission Co., Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Sale Consultants: Gary Wall, Glenn Davis, and Brook Hershey

Averages:

80 registered yearling Angus Bulls ave. $6,109

32 open Angus Heifers ave. $1,554

John, Tami, and Jessica Sletten raise these bulls at their ranch just a few miles south of Faith. Since profitability is important for all bull buyers, these genetics offer performance, calving ease, and outstanding carcass numbers.

Fellow cattlemen are invited to drop by the ranch throughout the year to get a look at the next crop of cattle, and to evaluate and make plans for how these genetics will fit into many cattle herds.

Top Selling Angus Bulls :

Lot 31: $38,000 to Ben Lawson, Rocklin, California – Sitz Resilient 10208 x Angus Hill Steadfast 854B

Lot 7: $14,000 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Crawford Guarantee 9137 x Baldridge Bronc

Lot 1: $12,750 to Mitchell Ranch, Kadoka, South Dakota – Crawford Guarantee 9137 x MW DNAmite

Lot 5: $11,500 to Buck Ward, Timber Lake, South Dakota – Crawford Guarantee 9137 x Kramers Apollo 317

Lot 2: $10,000 to Kari Ranch, Bison, South Dakota – Crawford Guarantee 9137 x MW DNAmite

Lot 37: $10,000 to Lutz Ranch, Faith, South Dakota – Sitz Resilient 10208 x SF Speedway A187

Lot 79: $10,000 to Gaaskjolen Ranch, Meadow, South Dakota – KR Incredible 9119 x Connealy Consensus 7229

J. T. and Jami Moon, Creighton, South Dakota, liked the looks of these bulls.

J. T. and Jami Moon, Creighton, South Dakota, liked the looks of these bulls.