Slovek Ranch Angus and Angus Plus Genetics Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Mar. 22,2022

Location: Philip Livestock Auction, LLC

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages: 37 Two-yr-old Bulls avg. $4331

11 Fall Bulls avg. $4273

17 Yearling Bulls avg. $4133

The Slovek Ranch is northwest of Philip, and owned by Bill and Pennie Slovek, and their son, Bo and his wife Aubrey. They hosted a good crowd of neighbors, friends, and repeat buyers, making for a very good sale.

The sale offering included registered Black Angus, SimAngus, and Angus Plus bulls. Bo Slovek sells registered Angus bulls, while Bill has Hybrid Angus Plus bulls, high quality bulls with hybrid vigor due to the cross with Simmental cattle. I felt that this was the best overall offering that they have ever brought to town.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 51: $8,500 (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – S329F x Z455

Lot 38: $7,500 (SimAngus 2-yr-old) to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – Hook’s Black Hawk 50B x PA Fortitude 2500

Lot 19: $7,000 (Angus 2-yr-old) to Dan Cimpl, Wagner, South Dakota – Jindra Blackout x OCC Ultra Design 946U

Lot 52: $7,000 (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – L016E x Z6502

Lot 35: $6,500 (SimAngus 2-yr-old) to Kelly Blair, Milesville, South Dakota – CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x PA Fortitude 2500

Lot 70: $6,500 (Angus Plus Fall Bull) to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota—U070E x DX673

Bo Slovek, left, with Skyler Patterson, Kadoka, South Dakota, who bought three bulls.

