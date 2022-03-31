Slovek Ranch Angus and Angus Plus Genetics Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Mar. 22,2022
Location: Philip Livestock Auction, LLC
Auctioneer: Dace Harper
Averages: 37 Two-yr-old Bulls avg. $4331
11 Fall Bulls avg. $4273
17 Yearling Bulls avg. $4133
The Slovek Ranch is northwest of Philip, and owned by Bill and Pennie Slovek, and their son, Bo and his wife Aubrey. They hosted a good crowd of neighbors, friends, and repeat buyers, making for a very good sale.
The sale offering included registered Black Angus, SimAngus, and Angus Plus bulls. Bo Slovek sells registered Angus bulls, while Bill has Hybrid Angus Plus bulls, high quality bulls with hybrid vigor due to the cross with Simmental cattle. I felt that this was the best overall offering that they have ever brought to town.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 51: $8,500 (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – S329F x Z455
Lot 38: $7,500 (SimAngus 2-yr-old) to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – Hook’s Black Hawk 50B x PA Fortitude 2500
Lot 19: $7,000 (Angus 2-yr-old) to Dan Cimpl, Wagner, South Dakota – Jindra Blackout x OCC Ultra Design 946U
Lot 52: $7,000 (Angus Plus 2-yr-old) to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – L016E x Z6502
Lot 35: $6,500 (SimAngus 2-yr-old) to Kelly Blair, Milesville, South Dakota – CCR Cowboy Cut 5048Z x PA Fortitude 2500
Lot 70: $6,500 (Angus Plus Fall Bull) to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota—U070E x DX673
