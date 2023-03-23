Slovek Ranch Angus and Angus Plus Genetics Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 21, 2023

Location: Philip Livestock LLC

Auctioneer: Dace Harper

Averages:

32 Angus Bulls – $5,813

33 Angus Plus Bulls – $6,225

A huge crowd filled the stands at Philip Livestock for the annual Slovek Ranch Angus & Angus Plus Genetics Bull Sale. Many repeat buyers were on hand, along with several new buyers. This was easily the best set of bulls that the Sloveks had ever brought to town. The Slovek Ranch is northwest of Philip, and owned by Bill and Pennie Slovek, and their son, Bo and Aubrey.

Top Selling Bulls :

Lot 24: $ 11,500 to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) SAV Custom Design 9640 x CN Over the Limit 442

Lot 1: $ 10,000 to Kristi Birkeland, Dupree, South Dakota – (Angus) Reich Ripper 37B x PA Fortitude 2500

Lot 56: $ 9,750 to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – (Sim-Angus 2-yr-old) S6087E x A494

Lot 23: $ 9,500 to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) SAV Custom Design 9640 x SydGen Fate 2800

Lot 25: $ 9,500 to Burjes Fitch, Philip, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) Ravin Casino E5 x RB Black Ranger 458

Lot 34: $ 9,500 to Burjes Fitch, Philip, South Dakota – (Angus 2-yr-old) 1441 Resource 6804 RS x N F Supreme 73-3

Lot 36: $ 9,500 to Newt Popham, White River, South Dakota – (Sim-Angus Plus 2-yr-old) Proclamation x E6646

Bill Slovek thanks the crowd with son, Bo, on the left, and Auctioneer Dace Harper on the right.

Slovek-Slovek

Cheryl and Burjes Fitch, Philip, South Dakota found several bulls they liked.

Slovek-Fitch