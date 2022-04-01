TSLN Rep: Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: March 25, 2022

Location: Bassett, NE

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

32 Older Bulls – $5,664

44 Yrlg. Bulls – $4,448

76 Total Head – $4,960

The Smith Angus 33rd Annual Bull Sale was held at the Ranch in Bassett, Ne. Sale morning brought great weather and the crowd that came to see the bulls for sale was very good. The quality sale offering of 100 registered Angus bulls was a treat to the eyes.

Lot 84 Smith Rainfall 2M Sold for $9,500 to Bob Davis – Bassett, NE

Lot 31 Smith Justified N21 Sold for $9,000 to Don Connell – NE

Lot 76 Smith President 27M Sold for $9,000 to Clay Kuchera – Long Pine,NE

Lot 79 Smith Treasure 11M Sold for $9,000 to Raven Cattle Co. – Ainsworth,NE

Lot 72 Smith President 12M Sold for $8,500 to Bob Davis – Bassett, NE

Lot 91 Smith Rainmaker K55 56M Sold for $8,500 to Gordon Lassen – NE

Looking over the sale offering.

