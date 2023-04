Smith Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant

Date of Sale: March 24, 2023



Location: Bassett, NE



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Sale Average:

27 Older Bulls Avg. $6,444

37 Yrlg. Bulls Avg. $5,087

64 Total Head Avg. $5,660



Certainly a good day for a bull sale for the Smith Angus Ranch. The sale offering brought together a very good set of bulls and a great crowd on hand for sale day.

Top Bulls:



Lot 67 Smith Barricade 52N Sired by Sitz Barricade 632F Sold for $11,000 to Ross Nielsen – Lynch, NE.



Lot 96 Smith Cowboy Up K81 114N Sired by Smith Cowboy Up K81 Sold for $10,000 to Richard Thiede – Sprinview, NE.



Lot 80 Smith Rainfall 13N Sired by S A V Rainfall 6846 Sold for $9,500 to Bob Davis – Bassett, NE.



Lot 64 Smith Barricade 23N Sired by Sitz Barricade 632F Sold for $9,000 to Clay Kuchera – Bassett, NE.



Lot 2 Smith Barricade P36 Sired by Sitz Barricade 632F Sold for $9,000 to Ross Nielsen – Lynch, NE.