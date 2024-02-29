Soreide Charolais   41st Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date: January 26, 2024

Location: Auction held at the ranch Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Average:

50 bulls – $3,970

Jay and Susan Soreide, Zach, Joy, Kaylee, Casey and Johnny Kinsey together welcomed a crowd to their ranch. Over 63 years of producing top quality Charolais cattle, the Soreide family prides themselves on raising uniform market topping bulls. The quality and genetics ran deep for their 41st annual production sale.

Top Sales:

Lot 3224 sold to DeJon Bakken, Lemmon, SD for $7,500.

Lot 335 sold to Bracket Butte Ranch, Baker, MT for $7,000.

Lot 396 sold to Lance Hourigan, Lemmon, SD for $6,500.

Lot 318 sold to Terry Miller, Hettinger, ND for $6,500.

