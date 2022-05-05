Spickler Ranch South Angus Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: May 2, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Glenfield, ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Greg Goggins

Averages:

140 Yearling Angus bulls – $7,471

30 Registered Yearling Open heifers – $8,667

50 Commercial Yearling open heifers – $2,025

Fantastic day for the Nathan and Emily Spickler and family as the held their annual Spickler Ranch South bull sale. Sale attendees had to endure a bit of mud to look at the cattle as they got quite a bit of rain the days leading up to the sale, but it was nice for some of us to get a little mud on our boots and see a great set of bulls and females.

The sale facility at the ranch was packed with new and repeat buyers along with neighbors and friends, giving the Spickler family an excellent sale.

Top selling bull was lot 3, S Armstrong 1149, 3/10/2021 son of S Architect 9501 x S Foundation 514 to ST Genetics, Navasota, TX for $90,000.

Lot 6, S Coalition 186, 2/23/2021 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x LC Grid Topper 6078 to Verlyn Strommen, Dunn Center, ND for $35,000.

Lot 5, S Wrangler 1296, 3/22/2021 son of S Wrangler 6196 x HA Open Country 2047 to Lennick Ranch, New Salem, ND for $25,000.

Lot 8, S Architect 1204, 3/15/2021 son of S Architect 9501 x Connealy Courage 25L to Brent Fillmore, Boone, CO for $19,000.

Lot 17, S Logo 1188, 3/13/2021 son of Sitz Logo 12964 x S Whitlock 179 to Brent Fillmore, Boone, CO for $18,000.

Top female was lot 201, S Blossom 152, 2/28/2021 daughter of Tehama Tahoe B767 x U-2 Coalition 206C to M Diamond Angus, Glenrock, WY for $78,000.

Lot 202, S Blossom 109, 2/10/2021 daughter of Tehama Tahoe B767 x Shipwheel Chinook to R Math Angus Farms, Whitewater, MT for $29,000.

Lot 204, S Emblinette 1115, 3/6/2021 daughter of Sitz Logo 12964 x Vision Unanimous 1418 to M Diamond Angus, Glenrock, WY for $29,000.

Lot 214, S Elba 119, 2/15/2021 daughter of Tehama Tahoe B767 x S Summit 956 to Casey Miller, Draper, SD for $14,000.

Lot 9, S Tahoe 1248, 3/18/2021 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x U-2 Coalition 206C to Brian Mogck, Tripp, SD for $17,000.

Brad Boner, M Diamond Angus, Glenrock, WY got a couple top Spickler South heifers.



Very nice crowd of buyers, spectators and neighbors on hand for the Spickler Ranch South sale.



Verlyn Strommen, Dunn Center, ND got lot 6, S Coalition 189 at the Spickler Ranch south sale.

