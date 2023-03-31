Spring Valley Ranch & Cattle Cow Herd Dispersal – Phase 1: Bred Heifers
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: March 24, 2023
Location: Burwell Livestock Market, Burwell, Nebraska
Auctioneer: Ben Hoepker
Sale Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame, Tom Burke
The entire cow herd of Spring Valley Ranch & Cattle will sell, beginning with this Phase 1 Sale comprised of all the spring bred heifers. Frank Taylor, along with Ben and Sherry Andrews, have developed an Angus herd constructed upon the breed’s best foundation genetics. The spring and fall bred cows, donors and herd bulls will all sell on April 10 in Burwell.
Top Selling Angus Bred Heifers:
These bred heifers were due to start calving on April 10th, many carrying the service of sons of Prince of Malpas.
Lot 28: $ 3,100 to Paul Kemnitz, Platte, South Dakota – Emulation N Bar 5522 x OCC Emblazon 854E
Lot 35: $ 2,700 to Trevor Branvold, Wawota, Saskatchewan, Canada – SVR Proud Ranger 4112 x Sinclair Express SV47
Lot 43: $ 2,600 to Paul Kemnitz, Platte, South Dakota – SVR Columbus King 6102 x Sinclair Shadow Rider 9S34
Lot 15: $ 2,600 to Trevor Branvold, Wawota, Saskatchewan, Canada – SVR Rito 707 Black 7129 x SVR Emulation 5522 /0165