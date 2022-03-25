TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date: March 16, 2022

Location: Stevenson Angus Ranch-Hobson, Montana

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins

Averages: 210 Bulls – $5,219

Stevenson Angus ‘Home of America’s Longest Established Annual Bull Sale’ has a history of offering powerful Angus Genetics designed to thrive in the harsh Montana weather conditions. On March 16th, 2022 they hosted their Annual Spring sale at the Ranch outside of Hobson, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 104 at $24,000, STEVENSON RAINFALL 10460, DOB 1/15/21, SAV RAINFALL 6848 x CONNEALY RIGHT ANSWER 746, Sold to Dubas Cattle Co.-Fullerton, Nebraska

Lot 1 at $18,750, STEVENSON EASY MONEY 0079, DOB 4/12/20, STEVENSON EASY MONEY 70698 x SANDPOINT BUTKUS X797, Sold to Granger Angus Ranch-Great Falls, Montana

Lot 8 at $14,500, STEVENSON EASY MONEY 00618, DOB 3/5/20, STEVENSON EASY MONEY 70688 x JVC CAVALRY V 3326, Sold to Commercial Producer in Texas

Lot 13 at $12,000, STEVENSON STUNNER 0001, DOB 1/31/20, MUSGRAVE 316 STUNNER x VISION UNANIMOUS 1418, Sold to Commercial Producer in Wyoming

Lot 216 at $12,000, STEVENSON ICON 10040, DOB 1/24/21, MR JT ICON 921 x BALDRIDGE ALTERNATIVE E125, Sold to Cudlobe Angus-Stavely, Alberta

Repeat customer Dudley Shy-Billings, Montana.



Dave Hinman (middle), visiting prior to the start of the sale.

