TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 30, 2021

Location: Stevenson Angus Ranch-Hobson, Montana

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins

Averages:

118 BULL CALVES – $5,083

151 COMING 2 YEAR OLD BULLS – $1,722

68 RUNNING-AGE COMMERCIAL BRED COWS – $1,410

The Keith Stevenson Family hosted the Stevenson Angus ‘Home of America’s Longest Established Annual Bull Sale’ Tuesday November 30, 2021 at the Stevenson Angus Ranch, near Hobson, Montana. Stevenson Angus, one of the most recognized names in the breed and has a long history of producing functional cattle that perform for their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!

TOP BULL CALVES:

LOT 255 AT $12,500, STEVENSON ALTERNATIVE 10157, DOB2/11/21, STEVENSON ALTERNATIVE x STEVENSON REBEL 41103, Sold to a commercial producer in Wyoming

LOT 254 AT $12,000, STEVENSON ALTERNATIVE 10085, DOB 1/30/21, BALDRIDGE ALTERNATIVE E125 x STEVENSON ROUNDUP 41002, Sold to Commercial producer in Wyoming

LOT 229 AT $11,500, STEVENSON ICON 10073, DOB 1/28/21, MR JT ICON 921 x HF REBEL 53Y, sold to commercial producer in Wyoming

TOP COMING 2 YEAR OLD BULLS:

LOT 2 AT $9,500, STEVENSON CATALYST 00157, DOB 2/19/20, STEVENSON CATALYST 60554 x STEVENSON ESTELLA 6011, sold to commercial producer in Wyoming

LOT AT $9,500, STEVENSON RUSTLER 00185, DOB 2/23/20, STEVENSON RUSTLER 60413 X STEVENSON RAINMAKER 1173

TOP COMMERCIAL BRED HEIFERS:

$1,850 x 10 Head

$1,835 x 5 Head

$1,800 x 38 Head