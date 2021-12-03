Stevensons’ Diamond Dot Angus ‘A History of Excellence With A Vision For the Future’ 61st Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Nov. 29, 2021
Location: Stevensons’ Diamond Dot Angus Ranch-Hobson, Montana
Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs
Averages:
230 Bull Calves – $4,689
119 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $6,144
53 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,821
22 Young Registered Bred Cows – $2,864
12 Mid-Age Registered Bred Cows – $2,646
508 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,871
90 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,689
80 Commercial Heifer Calves – $1,022
Clint and Adana Stevenson, along with family and crew held the 61st Annual Stevenson’s Diamond Dot ‘A History of Excellence With A Vision For The Future’ Production Sale, held at Ranch near Hobson, Montana, Monday November 29, 2021. Diamond Dot Angus focuses on offering hardy, feed efficient, moderate framed cattle to their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!
Top Coming Two Year Old Bulls:
LOT 301 AT $21,000, DIAMOND BRONC H107, DOB 2/18/20, 2XL BRONC 8153 x 21AR ROUNDUP 7005, Sold to Big Dry Angus Ranch, Jordan, Montana
LOT 315 AT $16,000, DIAMOND LOGO H193, DOB 3/6/20, SITZ LOGO 6197 x 21AR ROUNDUP 7005, Sold to Leoard Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska
LOT 323 AT $15,500, DIAMOND PAYWEIGHT PLUS H630, DOB 3/24/20, BASIN PAYWEIGHT PLUS 6048 x DIAMOND FINAL ANSWER B832, Sold to Deerfield Colony, Lewistown, Montana
Top Bull Calves:
LOT 8 AT $11,500, DIAMOND BRONC 664J, DOB 1/15/21, 2XL BRONC x RB BLACK RANGER 458, Sold to Carr Angus, Hobson, Montana
LOT 10 AT $11,500, DIAMOND BRONC 52JO, DOB 1/18/21, 2XL BRONC x CONNEALY CAPITALIST 028, Sold to Leonard Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska
LOT 17 AT $11,000, DIAMOND PRESITDENTIAL 54J4, DOB 1/29/21, BROOKDALE PRESIDENTIAL 1059 x DIAMOND RAINMAKER 129A, Sold to Alan Hendrickson, Dunn Center, North Dakota
Top Registered Bred Heifers:
LOT 501 AT $12,500, DIAMOND LADY DENVER H171, DOB 3/27/20, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 x EXAR DENVER, Sold to Tom & Paula Hardesty-Sonoita, Arizona & Gary Wall, Billings, Montana
LOT 503 AT $7,000, DIAMOND LADY DENVER H191, DOB 3/18/20, BASIN PAYWEIGHT PLUS x EXAR DENVER, Sold to Tom & Paula Hardesty, Sonoita, Arizona
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
$2,200 x 16 Head
$2,100 x 10 Head
$2,025 x 51 Head
TOP COMMERCIAL BRED COWS:
$1,860 x 28 Head
$1,825 x 11 Head
