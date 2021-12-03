Stevensons’ Diamond Dot Angus ‘A History of Excellence With A Vision For the Future’ 61st Annual Production Sale

Diamond Dot customer looking at bulls before the sale.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 29, 2021

Location: Stevensons’ Diamond Dot Angus Ranch-Hobson, Montana

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs

Averages:

230 Bull Calves – $4,689

119 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $6,144

53 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,821

22 Young Registered Bred Cows – $2,864

12 Mid-Age Registered Bred Cows – $2,646

508 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,871

90 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,689

80 Commercial Heifer Calves – $1,022

Clint and Adana Stevenson, along with family and crew held the 61st Annual Stevenson’s Diamond Dot ‘A History of Excellence With A Vision For The Future’ Production Sale, held at Ranch near Hobson, Montana, Monday November 29, 2021. Diamond Dot Angus focuses on offering hardy, feed efficient, moderate framed cattle to their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Top Coming Two Year Old Bulls:

LOT 301 AT $21,000, DIAMOND BRONC H107, DOB 2/18/20, 2XL BRONC 8153 x 21AR ROUNDUP 7005, Sold to Big Dry Angus Ranch, Jordan, Montana

LOT 315 AT $16,000, DIAMOND LOGO H193, DOB 3/6/20, SITZ LOGO 6197 x 21AR ROUNDUP 7005, Sold to Leoard Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska

LOT 323 AT $15,500, DIAMOND PAYWEIGHT PLUS H630, DOB 3/24/20, BASIN PAYWEIGHT PLUS 6048 x DIAMOND FINAL ANSWER B832, Sold to Deerfield Colony, Lewistown, Montana

Top Bull Calves:

LOT 8 AT $11,500, DIAMOND BRONC 664J, DOB 1/15/21, 2XL BRONC x RB BLACK RANGER 458, Sold to Carr Angus, Hobson, Montana

LOT 10 AT $11,500, DIAMOND BRONC 52JO, DOB 1/18/21, 2XL BRONC x CONNEALY CAPITALIST 028, Sold to Leonard Smith, Hay Springs, Nebraska

LOT 17 AT $11,000, DIAMOND PRESITDENTIAL 54J4, DOB 1/29/21, BROOKDALE PRESIDENTIAL 1059 x DIAMOND RAINMAKER 129A, Sold to Alan Hendrickson, Dunn Center, North Dakota

Top Registered Bred Heifers:

LOT 501 AT $12,500, DIAMOND LADY DENVER H171, DOB 3/27/20, BASIN PAYWEIGHT 1682 x EXAR DENVER, Sold to Tom & Paula Hardesty-Sonoita, Arizona & Gary Wall, Billings, Montana

LOT 503 AT $7,000, DIAMOND LADY DENVER H191, DOB 3/18/20, BASIN PAYWEIGHT PLUS x EXAR DENVER, Sold to Tom & Paula Hardesty, Sonoita, Arizona

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$2,200 x 16 Head

$2,100 x 10 Head

$2,025 x 51 Head

TOP COMMERCIAL BRED COWS:

$1,860 x 28 Head

$1,825 x 11 Head