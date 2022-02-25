Stewart Charolais and Red Angus 15th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Location: Madison Sale Barn, Madison, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

39 yearling and fall Charolais Bulls – $4,917

21 yearling and fall Red Angus Bulls – $3,381

A big crowd gathered at Madison Livestock to bid on top quality Charolais and Red Angus bulls from the herd of Jeff and Linda Stewart from Lake Preston, South Dakota. Since profitability is important for all bull buyers, these genetics offer both calving ease and high performance. These are really thick made, easy fleshing Charolais bulls.

Fellow cattlemen are invited to drop by the ranch throughout the year to get a look at the next crop of cattle, making plans for how these genetics will fit into your cattle herd.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 2, JS Sir Patriot 1227, at $9,500, a February 17, 2021, son of SAT Patriot 6039 P x JS Sir Ledger 6118 PLD, to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota.

Lot 3, JS Sir Patriot 1234, at $8,500, a February 22, 2021, son of SAT Patriot 6039 P x DCR Mr Big Success A272, to Tim Wilken, Akron, Iowa.

Lot 21, JS Sir Patriot 1589, at $8,000, a May 2, 2021, son of SAT Patriot 6039 P x JS Sir Ledger 6118 PLD, to Andy Paul, Madison, South Dakota.

Lot 7, $6,500 JS Sir Landmark 20-6, at $7,500, an August 27, 2020, son of LT Landmark 5052 PLD x JS Sir Ledger 6118 PLD, to Mike Brown, Dell Rapids, South Dakota.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 59, JS Sir Deep End 20-06, at $5,250, a September 23, 2020, son of JS 7103 x CB Pursue 154Y to Robert Schofield, Philip, South Dakota.