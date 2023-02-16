Stewart Charolais & Red Angus 16th Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Feb. 11, 2023
Location: Madison Livestock Auction, Madison, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
29 yearling Charolais Bulls – $5,966
22 yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,886
Jeff and Linda Stewart from Lake Preston, South Dakota, brought high quality bulls to town for this sale. Many customers took this opportunity to view and bid on both Charolais and Red Angus Bulls. The Charolais bulls were readily bid up by many repeat buyers. The Stewarts want satisfied customers, and work hard to provide the genetics that will be profitable for ranchers.
Top Selling Charolais Bulls:
Lot 6: $10,000 to Tim Wilken Akron, IA – SAT Patriot 6039 P x Eatons Cato 10643 Polled
Lot 2: $9,500 to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota – SAT Patriot 6039P x Eatons Cato 10643 Polled
Lot 16: $10,000 to Stenson Charolais, Lidgerwood, North Dakota – JS Sir Northern Lights 0206 P x JS Miss Ledger 8227
Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:
Lot 37: $10,000, to Tim Stewart, Arlington, South Dakota – Bieber Let’s Roll H323 x Brown JYJ Redemption Y 1334
Lot 38: $8,500, to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota – Bieber Let’s Roll H323 x VGW Carbide 214
Lot 43: $7,000, to Ron and Keith Nelson, Madison, South Dakota – Bieber Let’s Roll H323 x Crump Roosevelt 301