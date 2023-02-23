Stout Charolais 44th Annual Production Sale

Dan Piroutek, Jerry Stout and Lynn Weishaar at the Stout Charolais 44th Annual Sale.

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek



Date of Sale: Feb. 21, 2023



Location: Philip Livestock, Philip, SD



Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar



Averages:

66 Yearling Charolais bulls – $4,530



It was a very effective crowd for the 44th Annual Stout Charolais sale. The impending weather may have kept some of the spectators home, but those in attendance were there to buy bulls. And good Charolais bulls at that. Bulls that had not been pampered and in town in their everyday clothes, showing their natural thickness and expressing the great Charolais genetics behind them.



Top selling bulls:

Lot 10, SCR DC Tank 253 P, 2/10/2022 son of DC/CJR Tank E108P x HC Legendary 5013 Pld sold to Randy Schmidt Charolais, Gordon, ND for $10,000.



Lot 29, SCR Mr Legendary 2151 P, 2/23/2022 son of HC Legendary 5013P x VCR Gemstone 308P to Tucker Smith, Quinn, SD for $7,250.



Lot 55, SCR Top Legend 2265P, 3/9/2022 son of HC Legendary 5013P x VCR Gemstone 308P to Todd O’Connor, Philip, SD for $7,250.



Lot 24, SCR CE Commissioner 2128, 2/20/2022 son of WCR Sir Commissioner 9120P x WCR Kingsbury 3301P to Lyle and Cindy Long, Enning, SD for $7,000.

Chad Cerney, Wall, SD got a couple Stout Charolais bulls.

Tucker, Kieth and Lincoln Smith, Quinn, SD, longtime Stout Charolais bull buyers got several bulls again this year.

Lyle and Cindy Long, Enning, SD. Repeat Stout Charolais bull buyers.

Lyle and Cindy Long, Enning, SD. Repeat Stout Charolais bull buyers.