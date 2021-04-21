Stuber Ranch 53rd Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: April 17, 2021
Location: at the ranch
Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Averages
99 Hereford Bulls – $5,098
57 Registered Heifers – $2,598
106 Commercial Hereford Heifers – $1,358
50 Commercial F1 Baldies Heifers – $1,260
The Stuber ranch and the crew had a great spring day to offer a fantastic set of Hereford bulls and females to a huge crowd.
Lot 39 at $22,000 SR MAC’S DOMINATOR 390H Dob 3-20-2020, Reg 44147380, BCC Dominator 619D x MAC;S Rhonda 569C, sold to John Dudley Comanche, Texas.
Lot 26 at $21,000, SR NITCHE 260H Dob 3-16-2020, Reg 44147481 Nichols 0945 Domino 6100 x SR OLR Captia 6168D, sold to John Dudley, Comanche, Texas.
Lot 8 at $16,000 SR MAC’S DOMINATOR Dob 2-29-2020, Reg 44147938, BCC Dominator 619D x SR Bakkette 717E, sold to Van Newkirk Herefords Oshkosh, Nebraska
Lot 106 at $15,000, SR INSPIRE 1060H, Dob 3-30-2020, Reg 44148402, CL 1 Domino 8117F x SR Navita 655D, sold to Friedt Herefords, Mott, North Dakota.
Lot 91 at $13,000 SR RAPTURE 910H, Dob 3-27-2020, Reg 44148428, PDHR 15E Standard lad 24 H x SR Senita 501C, sold to Van Newkirk Herefords, Oshkosh, Nebraska.
Lot 95 at $12,000, SR DS DOMINATOR 950H Dob 3-27-2020, Reg 44147451, BCC Dominator 619D x SR DS 130 Harlet 697D, sold to Kozik Brothers, Belle Plain, Iowa.
Comments
