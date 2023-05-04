Stuber Ranch 55th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Brady Williams



Date of Sale: April 15, 2023



Location: Stuber Hereford Ranch-Bowman, ND



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages

100 Yearling Hereford Bulls Averaged $5,480

11 18-Month-Old Hereford Bulls Averaged $7,341

113 Total Hereford Bulls Averaged $5,602

52 Registered Hereford Heifers Averaged $3,035

2 Fall Hereford Heifers Averaged $3,125

82 Commercial Hereford Heifers Averaged $1,655

45 Commercial F1 Black Baldy Heifers Averaged $1,957





Lot 25 at $20,000 to Doyle Hereford Ranch & Z Arrow T Ranch, Garland, TX; SR Pinpoint 252K; 3/15/22; UU Bakken 8027F x Churchill Mark Dom 697D.



Lot 52 at $16,000 to Milligan Herefords, Kings, IL; SR LYRIC 522K; 3/23/22; CL Domino 0186H x Churchill Sensation 028X.



Lot 86 at $16,000 to Larry Stangle, Maryland, NE; SR Stellar 862K; 3/12/22; Stardance M8086 x CL Domino 8117F.



Lot 117 at $15,500 to Rankin & Sons, Inc., Draper, SD; 3/30/22; SR Dominator 1172K ET; 3/30/22; BCC Dominator 619D x Churchill Sensation 028X.



Lot 5 at $15,000 to Kozik Brothers & Tip Top Herefords, Bell Plains, IA; SR Stellar 52K; 3/1/22; Stardance M8086 x UU Solution 5436.



Mike Doyle, Doyle Hereford Ranch, TX; Robyn Mrnak, Z Arrow T Ranch and Wayne Mrnak, Bowman ND

Mike Doyle, Doyle Hereford Ranch, TX; Robyn Mrnak, Z Arrow T Ranch and Wayne Mrnak, Bowman ND



Neil Turnbull, Brockton MT

