Sugar Bars Legacy 20th Anniversary Horse Sale

Date: Sept. 18, 2022

Location: Sheridan County Fairgrounds, Sheridan, WY

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: Luke Morast

TSLN reps: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek

Averages:

41 weanling colts – $3,026

10 Yearlings – $4225

4 Broodmares – $6,200

21 Saddle Horses – $12,743.

Excellent sale for the 20th Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy Horse Sale. The historic round barn at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds was again full of perspective buyers and spectators giving the Sugar Bars consignors a fantastic sale.

Top weanling colts

This sale always starts out with the Wildcard lot. The Wildcard is the buyers choice of any weanling colt in the sale. This year the Wildcard topped the bidding at $10,000 for lot 2– $10,000, Centennials Dream, Mar. 2022 Chestnut Stallion sired by Slew of Dreams x Coolest Sensation from Bar M Quarter Horses to Cathy Linderman Showdown QH from Idaho Falls, ID

Lot 2 was selected as the Wildcard at the 20th Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy Quarter Horse Sale. June Wetz-Siebold

Courtesy photos

Top Sugar Bars Saddle Horse – Mares

Lot 74 — $ 33,000, Scotch Power Nicola, May 2017 Black mare sired by Whisper In Scotch x Shez Nifty Profit Profit from Haight Ranch to Leslie Marshal of Dayton, Wy.

Lot 74 was the top selling Saddle Horse Mare at $33,000 at the 20th Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy sale.



Top Sugar Bars Saddle Horse – Gelding

Lot 79–$24,000, JC Truckle Bee, Apr. 2014 Sorrel gelding sired by Frosty Boy King x Lil Darlin Approval from The Basin Ranch, Paul Cook to buyer Robert Clark of Snowmass. CO.





Top Yearling

Lot 51 — $7,000, Smokey Cowboy DRR, Apr. 2021 Buckskin Stallion sired by Shiny Blue Boon DR x Leavem In Amarillo from LB Quarter Horses to buyer Tom Lohse of Buffalo Wy.

The top selling yearling at the 20th Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy sale was lot 51, Smokey Cowboy DRR from LB Quarter Horses.



Top Broodmare

Lot 56 — $14,000, Ima Lacy Sensation, June 2012 Chestnut mare sired by Coolest Sensation x Mr. Showdown Sugar from Bar M Quarter Horses to buyer Tom Lohse of Buffalo Wy.

Top Stallion Prospect

Lot 68 – $16,500, John E Boy, June 20,2020 Grullo Stallion sired by Dunit Lean Dream X Snippy Catalena Hope from Amber Krogman to buyer Howard Huxtable for JEB of Red Owl, SD.

Lot 68, John E Boy, 2020 Grullo stallion prospect sold at $16,500 at the Sugar Bars Legacy sale.



Other weanlings:

Lot 8 — $5,500, Ima Super Boon, Apr. 2022 Sorrel Stallion sired by JS Pure Seduction x Sierras Super Star from Bar M Quarter Horses to buyer Tom Lohse of Buffalo Wy.

Lot 16 — $4,750, Shines Purple Tigger, Mar 2022 Bay Roan filly sired by Matalic Shine x Tiggers Cool Sierra from Bar M Quarter Horses to Keith Schultz of Whitewood South Dakota.

Lot 22 – $4,750, HR NU Shine Lana, Apr. 2022 Palomino filly sired by Hes Busy Shining x Cookin Leah Lynx from Haight Ranch to buyer Tom Lohse of Buffalo Wy

Other Saddle Horses

Lot 71 — $ 21,000, Cragos Dual Pep, May. 2017 Palomino gelding by Duals Blue Peppy x Cragos Frosty Pearl from Kim Lance to Kerry Larmer.

Lot 67 –$20,000 Bartender Nicks 70, Apr. 2016 Bay gelding by Mr Zips A lot x Razzy Nickie Bar from Rod & Corrine Schaffer to buyer TNT Quarter Horses of Parkman, Wy.

The Sugar Bars Sales Association wants to thank all the consignors, buyers, staff and attendees for their support in making this a successful 20th Anniversary sale. Futurity result coming soon.