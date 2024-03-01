Symens Brothers 44th Annual “Muscle Up for Profit” Limousin Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 22, 2023



Location: Sale at the farm, Amherst, SD



Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson



Sales Manager: MC Marketing Management



Averages

72 Yearling Bulls – $5,420

7 Two-Yr. Old Bulls – $4,893

10 Bred Heifers – $4,415

13 Open Heifers – $2,969





The Symens Brothers name has been synonymous for breeding top quality Limousin cattle for over 50 years. As they held their 44th Annual Muscle Up for Profit sale, you can tell their dedication to the Limousin breed and cattle industry had not wavered.





Top Selling bulls:

Lot 2, SYES Leading Edge 143L, April 7, 2023, Red PB son of L7 Genuine Vision 9033G x JYF Extra Chunk 35C to James Leier, Dawson, ND for $12,500.



Lot 1, SYES Landmark 875L, April 2, 2023, Blk. PB son of Cole Genesis 86G x LFLC Denver 857D to James Leier, Dawson, ND for $12,000.



Lot 25, SYES Lineman 187L, March 13, 2023, Blk. PB son of SYES Easy Going 77E x Cell Envision 7023E to Brandon Whiting, Neola, UT for $10,000.



Top selling bred heifer:

Lot 92, Miss SYES Easy Going 979K, February 27, 2022, Blk. PB, daughter of SYES Easy Going 77E x JYF Extra Chunk 518E, bred to WZRK Jimmy Dean 9040J selling to Lura Limousin, Delavan, MN for $6,000,



Top selling open heifer:

Lot 103, Miss SYES Jimmy Dean 335L, March 3, 2023, Red PB daughter of WZRK Jimmy Dean 9040J x GV Big Timber 328E to Boyer Family Farms, Weldon, IA for $3,800.



