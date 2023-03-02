The Cattlemen's Cut Bull Sale.

TSLN Rep: Jake St. Amant



Date of Sale: Feb. 23, 2023



Location: Brewster,NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

65 Yrlg. Angus Bulls – $8,080





Jagels Land and Cattle – The Cattlemen’s Cut Bull Sale – brought together a very good set of Angus bulls for the offering. A cold but sunny day outside still had a great crowd on hand.

Top Bulls:



Lot 1 J No Doubt 2081 Sired by Hoover No Doubt Sold for $35,000 to Cline Angus – Valentine, NE & Beck Angus- Genoa, NE.



Lot 13 J Fair- N-Square 2010 Sired by Myers Fair- N Square M39 Sold for $19,000 to Steve Bass- Brewster, NE.



Lot 5 J Fair- N-Square 2009 Sired by Myers Fair- N Square M39 Sold for $16,000 to Cedar Top Ranch – Stapleton, NE.



Lot 2 J Fair- N-Square 2019 Sired by Myers Fair- N Square M39 Sold for $15,500 to Linz Heritage Angus – Crown Point, IN.



Lot 11 J Fair- N-Square 2045 Sired by Myers Fair- N Square M39 Sold for $14,500 to Steve Bass – Brewster, NE.

