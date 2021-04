Thomas Ranch 49th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 13, 2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Harrold, SD

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

119 Angus Bulls – $5,663

56 Charolais Bulls – $4,138

34 Red Angus Bulls – $4,750

42 Simmental & SimAngus™ Bulls – $3,488

100 Registered Open Heifers – $1,685

The storied Thomas Ranch program hosted their 49th Annual Production Sale on April 13, 2021. An elite multi-breed set of bulls were met with high demand from seedstock and commercial producers from across the nation. Cattle were marketed to 13 states and one Canadian province.

High Selling Angus Bulls

Lot 47 – TR ASHLAND 0078H sired by G A R ASHLAND sold for $60,000. Purchased by Grimmius Cattle Company of Hanford, California.

Lot 5 – TR SULLY 0073H sired by SITZ ACCOMPLISHMENT 720F sold for $15,500. Purchased by Krebs Ranch of Gordon, Nebraska.

Lot 41 – TR RELEVANCE 0092H sired by WOODHILL RELEVANCE sold for $14,500. Purchased by RMB Livestock of Florence, South Dakota.

Lot 6 – TR ACCOMPLISHMENT 0016H sired by SITZ ACCOMPLISHMENT 720F sold for $12,500.

Purchased by Edgar Brothers of Rockham, South Dakota.

Lot 11 – TR TASER 0091H sired by MUSGRAVE 316 STUNNER sold for $12,500. Purchased by Krebs Ranch of Gordon, Nebraska.

Lot 3 – TR RALLY 0089H sired by KR RALLY sold for $12,000. Purchased by Purchased by Schilling Cattle Company of Edson, Kansas.

Lot 2 – TR RALLY 0113H sired by KR RALLY sold for $12,000. Purchased by RMB Livestock of Florence, South Dakota.

Lot 18 – TR ASHLAND 0129H sired by G A R ASHLAND sold for $10,000.

Purchased by C & S Cattle of Orient, South Dakota.

High Selling Charolais Bulls

Lot 133 – CAG TR DOUBLE VISION 0613H ET sired by SHARODON DOUBLE VISION 1D sold for $11,000. Purchased by Sandmeier Charolais Ranch of Bowdle, South Dakota.

Lot 123 – TR MR CARBON COPY 0747H ET sired by TR CAG CARBON COPY 7630E ET sold for $10,000. Purchased by Randy Schmidt of Gordon, Nebraska.

High Selling Simmental Bull

Lot 183 – TMAS CAN`T TOUCH THIS 0530H sired by TMAS CAN`T TOUCH THIS 8531F sold for $7,750. Purchased by Sleep Ranches of Spearfish, South Dakota.

High Selling Red Angus Bulls

Lot 231 – BMRA MR DETOUR 020 sired by TMAS MR DETOUR 6702D ET sold for $8,500.

Purchased by Blairs.Ag, Lanigan – Saskatchewan, Canada.

Lot 229 – TMAS MR POWEREYE 0744H ET sired by RED SOO LINE POWER EYE 161X sold for $8,500. Purchased by Brian Smith of Rigby, Idaho.

High Selling Female

Lot 332 – TR MS LASS 0117H sired by KR Rally sold for $4,900. Purchased by Jeremy Clay of Winner, South Dakota.

Tim Talsma, Iona, SD purchased several Thomas Ranch bulls.



Sleep Ranches, Jeff and Jodie Sleeep, Spearfish, SD, repeat Thomas Ranch buyers got a couple top Simmental bulls.



Steve Williams, Norris, SD at the Thomas Ranch sale. Williams got some Red Angus bulls.