Thomas Ranch Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: April 11, 2023



Location: Harrold SD



Auctioneers: Seth Weishaar, Lynn Weishaar



Sales Manager: Innovation AgMarketing LLC



Averages:

123 Angus Bulls $5,463

55 Charolais Bulls $4,290

26 Simmental Bulls $4,759

31 Red Angus Bulls $6,395

235 Total Bulls $5,234

90 Yearling Heifers $1,810





The Thomas Family held its 51st annual production sale on April 11, 2023, at the ranch near Harrold, SD. 325 Angus, Red Angus, Charolais and Simmental lots were offered to a great crowd on a very warm (90 degree) day. Congratulations on a very successful sale.

TOP SELLING BULLS Lot 220 $60,000 TMAS KING COWBOY 2920K ET (RED ANGUS), 4-6-22 son of 4MC KING OF THE COWBOYS 706 X BJF CARLY 0102H to Bradley Cattle Co. Marshfield MO, Five Oaks Farm Sparta, TN; McEntire Red Angus, Sweetwater, OK; and Shady Bottom Ranch, Crossville, TN.

Lot 1 $25,000 TR BRIGADE 2001K (Angus) 2-15-22 son of 44 BRIGADE X TR MS BIRDIE 0039H, to Krebs Ranch, Gordon, NE.

Lot 147 $16,500 TR C&S MR OUTSIDER 231 (Charolais) 3-16-22 son of M&M OUTSIDER 4003 PLD X C&S MS FORTUNE 851 to Star Sires Central, Stillwater, OK.

Lot 3 $11,500 TR GROWTH FUND(Angus) 3-16-22 son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X TR MS PRIDE 8032F to Wilkinson Livestock Lake Preston SD; Lot 11 $11,000, TR GROWTH FUND 2072K(Angus) 3-13-22, son of DEER VALLEY GROWTH FUND X TR MS SOLUTION 6005D to Brian Stovall Abilene TX; Lot 17 $11,000 TR WEIGH UP 2065K(Angus) 3-12-22 son of J&J WEIGH UP 240 X TR MS FUTURE 0265H to J&N Haefner Inc. Mound City SD; Lot 149 $11,000 TR MR OUTSIDER 237K(Charolais) 4-14-22 son of M&M OUTSIDER 4003 PLD X GHC IMPRESSIVE 7503 to Curtis Feist Velva ND; Lot 28 $10,500 TR TASER 2154K(Angus) 3-21-22 son of TR TASER 0091 H X TR MS MONA 8179F to John Bush Pierre SD



Vea Bea Thomas gives some opening remarks

Customers view bulls ahead of the sale

John Bush of Pierre bought 3 front end Angus bulls

