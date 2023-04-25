Thorstenson Hereford Ranch Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein

Date of Sale: April 21, 2023



Location: Selby SD



Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle



Averages:

42 Hereford Bulls – $5,256

34 Angus Bulls – $5,029

20 Reg. Hereford Heifers – $2,448

26 Com. Angus Heifers – $1,946





The Thorstenson Family held their annual production sale at their ranch on April 21, 2023. The sale was rescheduled once due to weather. A great crowd was on hand to support the quality Hereford and Angus genetics the Thorstenson family has to offer. Congratulations on a very good sale.

TOP SELLING HEREFORD BULLS Lot 2150 $12,000, THR THOR 2150K, 3-23-22 son of NJW 21C 6589 IGNITE 97G ET X THR MISS THOR 8150F, to Jackson Walsh Degraff MN.

Lot 2077 $11,000, THR THOR 2077K, 3-16-22, son of BAR STAR EMBELLISH 020 ET X THR MISS THOR 9154G, to Simon Herefords, Seneca, SD.

Lot 2075 $9,500, THR THOR 2075K, 3-16-22, son of PYRAMID HOMETOWN 7030 ET X THR MISS THOR 5007C, to Brandon Rohrbach, Roscoe, SD.

Lot 2226 $9,500, THR THOR 2226K, 3-30-22, son of NJW 21C 6589 IGNITE 97G ET X THR MISS THOR 8205F, to Brandon Rohrbach, Roscoe, SD.

TOP SELLING ANGUS BULLS Lot 2052 $10,000, THR THOR 2052K, 3-15-22, son of JLS REAL DISCOVERY 5882G X THR MISS THOR 5016C, to Reuer Farms, Hoven, SD.

Lot 2181 $8,000, THR THOR 2181K, 3-25-22, son of HIGH POINT DOLLAR UP 7200 X THR MISS THOR 9066G, to Dan Schnieder, Java, SD.

Lot 2019 $7,000, THR THOR 2019K, 3-10-22, son of MOHNEN RAINFALL 3978 X THR THOR 7038E, to Corey Sandmeier, Selby, SD.

TOP SELLING HEREFORD HEIFER

Lot 2260 $3,750, THR MISS THOR 2260K, 4-2-22, daughter of PYRAMID PERFECTO 8118 X THR MISS THOR 7322E, to Ryan Wolff, Fredonia, ND.







Bull customers make selections ahead of the sale.

Terry Reuer of Hoven, SD, purchased a front end Angus bull

Brandon Rohrbach from Roscoe, SD, picked up several Hereford bulls

